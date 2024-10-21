Michigan's Favorite Costco Product Is This Kirkland Signature Liquor
Individually, and within our households, we all have our own Costco obsessions. Some of us can't get enough of the bakery's flakey croissants while others are proud passengers on the rotisserie chicken bandwagon. But, have you ever wondered what the most popular products are across the country, or better yet within the borders of your own state? Recently, CouponBirds pulled some data to find out just that.
The couponing app took to social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit to scour online discussions and discover the most popular hashtags related to the warehouse. From there, the 30 most highly discussed products were identified and the top items per state were determined by Google trends data and geographic-based comments.
The final product map was filled with a few predictable picks and a handful of surprises, but Michigan showed its love for a bottle in Costco's liquor aisle. The most talked about Costco item in the Great Lakes State turned out to be the Kirkland Signature French Vodka. Known for its pure flavor, light citrus notes, and fuller mouthfeel, it's certainly a notable pick and one that has been recognized before among Costco's esteemed lineup of spirits. Despite previous speculations that the vodka was just Grey Goose in disguise, it is actually a product sourced from Gayant Distillery of Douai, France, and aside from its taste, it's a favorite among members because of its affordable price — typically ringing up for under $30.
Michigan is also fond of other Costco products
While the Kirkland Signature French vodka dominates as the most chatter-inducing Costco product in Michigan, there were five other items that also captured the northern state's attention, according to the CouponBirds poll. In the runner-up spot was the Sanders Small Batch Wonders Sea Salt Caramels. These delicious dessert drops were a shoo-in considering the Sanders brand was born in Detroit, Michigan. However, love for them extends beyond the Mitten and they even stand as Iowa's number one product choice.
Other popular items in Michigan include Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, the Woozoo Globe Fan, and Kirkland maple syrup — another one of the 19 Kirkland products that made the list of 30 total top picks. Lastly, an honorable mention went out to Costco's gas. Michiganders are undoubtedly taking advantage of those consistently low prices and that quality Kirkland Signature gasoline.
Meanwhile, in neighboring states, the stats boards looked a little different. Costco members in the chilly states of Wisconsin and Minnesota are staying warm (but not too warm) with their top pick of the Sutton Place cooling throw blanket. A little farther south, Indiana is all about the Kirkland Signature Stretch Tite Plastic Food Wrap while Ohio can't stop gabbing about the Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells — one of the hottest items of all, topping the charts in four different states.