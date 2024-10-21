Michigan's Favorite Costco Product Is This Kirkland Signature Liquor

Individually, and within our households, we all have our own Costco obsessions. Some of us can't get enough of the bakery's flakey croissants while others are proud passengers on the rotisserie chicken bandwagon. But, have you ever wondered what the most popular products are across the country, or better yet within the borders of your own state? Recently, CouponBirds pulled some data to find out just that.

The couponing app took to social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit to scour online discussions and discover the most popular hashtags related to the warehouse. From there, the 30 most highly discussed products were identified and the top items per state were determined by Google trends data and geographic-based comments.

The final product map was filled with a few predictable picks and a handful of surprises, but Michigan showed its love for a bottle in Costco's liquor aisle. The most talked about Costco item in the Great Lakes State turned out to be the Kirkland Signature French Vodka. Known for its pure flavor, light citrus notes, and fuller mouthfeel, it's certainly a notable pick and one that has been recognized before among Costco's esteemed lineup of spirits. Despite previous speculations that the vodka was just Grey Goose in disguise, it is actually a product sourced from Gayant Distillery of Douai, France, and aside from its taste, it's a favorite among members because of its affordable price — typically ringing up for under $30.