The New York Restaurant That Makes You Feel Like You're In A Cave

Head to the Lower East Side of Manhattan and you'll find La Caverna, an establishment that serves up Tex Mex and margaritas before DJs take to the tables and create soundscapes for visitors to groove to. The atmosphere is made to look like a cave, encouraging guests to release inhibitions beneath hanging stalactites while surrounded by walls of fake rocks. As told to Tasting Table, the family-run establishment has been entertaining customers for over two decades. The floor often turns into a dance hall after 8 pm, and birthday and corporate party reservations claim space for revelers to enjoy music and the unique atmosphere.

While the usual fare of nachos and guac can be ordered to kick off an evening, elote, buffalo wings, and fried calamari can fill tables before main entrees are served. Tacos and quesadillas are made to suit both vegetarians and carnivores alike, while plates of grilled skirt steak covered in chimichurri sauce and beef patty burgers smothered with jalapeño aioli can address more substantial appetites. For those craving something sweet, vanilla flan, churros, and servings of tiramisu can be ordered for $8 each.