The Best Dunkin Discounts For Every Day Leading Up To Halloween

Dunkin' just dropped some devilish deals to celebrate the spooky season along with some trick-tacular treats you're going to want to get your hands on. According to the breakfast chain, Dunkin' diehards and fairweather customers alike can look forward to trying out some new spins on Halloween classics like their Spider Donut, Halloween MUNCHKINS bucket, and an innovative Potion Macchiato, featuring milk, espresso, and a marshmallow ube mix. Plus, they tease more spooky treats, and sales dropping throughout the month.

In a wickedly awesome Press Release, Dunkin' highlighted a few of the October-long deals and limited-time offers Dunkin' Rewards members get to enjoy exclusively via the Dunkin' app. Starting on October 15th through the 21st, Dunkin's Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwich is only $3. The next week, Dunkn's Rewards members can enjoy a Classic Donut for only $1. On October 23rd only, Boosted Members will earn 4X points on their beverage orders. On Halloween week itself, aka October 29th through November 14th, enjoy Dunkin's Snackin' Bacon for $2, but don't order it on its own, stuff that bacon in a breakfast sandwich. Finally, on October 29th, Rewards members can earn three times the points on 25 or 50-count Dunkin' MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats.