The Subtle Difference Between Spaghetti, Spaghettini And Spaghettoni Pasta

Spaghetti is a staple of Italian cuisine, and, by adoption, Italian-American cuisine. The long, thin, cylindrical pasta is considered a favorite pasta shape by millions for a variety of reasons. For one, the lengthy noodles are fun to twirl around a fork to eat (don't cut it, that's a spaghetti etiquette faux pas!). Secondly, the dishes we use the pasta in have become beloved classics: Spaghetti and meatballs, bolognese, and carbonara, to name a few. But did you know that there are different varieties of the noodle? Spaghetti, spaghettini, and spaghettoni are three distinct types of long pasta whose discrepancies come down to their width.

You are probably familiar with the width of a classic spaghetti noodle. It's not as thick as a cord, but not as thin as a string. The substantial yet skinny long noodles are perfect for smooth sauces that err on the side of thin so as not to weigh the noodles down or interfere with their ability to be fork-spun. Marinara is a go-to, as is pesto or a simple mix of olive oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes. These sauces are substantial enough to stick to the noodles, but aren't too creamy, heavy, or chunky.