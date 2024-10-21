The 2 Types Of Nuts You'll Find In Starbucks' Banana Bread

Moist, aromatic, and dense in the best possible way, a slice of Starbucks' banana bread will turn a drab day into a more joyful one. One thing that lends this fragrant cake its moreish quality and satisfying mouthfeel is the combination of nuts mixed into the batter. Take a closer look at your chunkily-cut serving of banana bread and you should be able to spot the pecans and walnuts scattered over and inside each slice. These additions permeate the cake with texture, an inviting aroma, and wholesome nutty flavor.

A classic ingredient in fall desserts, such as pecan pie and hummingbird cake, pecan nuts are lauded for their characteristic richness which complements the sweetness of brown sugar, maple syrup, and even sweet potatoes. When incorporated into the batter for banana bread, the earthy taste of these grooved nuts teams up with the saporous fruitiness of the mashed banana to create an appetizing partnership.

Conversely, walnuts have a slight hint of astringency or bitterness that counteracts and balances some of the heady sweetness of baked goods that are made with a particularly ripe batch of bananas. Both pecans and walnuts have a high oil content, which helps banana bread to stay moist, giving rise to a comforting texture. They also retain their structure as they bake, unlike other popular add-ins like chocolate chips that melt in the heat or raisins that swell up in the liquid, giving the tender crumb some welcome bite.