The 2 Types Of Nuts You'll Find In Starbucks' Banana Bread
Moist, aromatic, and dense in the best possible way, a slice of Starbucks' banana bread will turn a drab day into a more joyful one. One thing that lends this fragrant cake its moreish quality and satisfying mouthfeel is the combination of nuts mixed into the batter. Take a closer look at your chunkily-cut serving of banana bread and you should be able to spot the pecans and walnuts scattered over and inside each slice. These additions permeate the cake with texture, an inviting aroma, and wholesome nutty flavor.
A classic ingredient in fall desserts, such as pecan pie and hummingbird cake, pecan nuts are lauded for their characteristic richness which complements the sweetness of brown sugar, maple syrup, and even sweet potatoes. When incorporated into the batter for banana bread, the earthy taste of these grooved nuts teams up with the saporous fruitiness of the mashed banana to create an appetizing partnership.
Conversely, walnuts have a slight hint of astringency or bitterness that counteracts and balances some of the heady sweetness of baked goods that are made with a particularly ripe batch of bananas. Both pecans and walnuts have a high oil content, which helps banana bread to stay moist, giving rise to a comforting texture. They also retain their structure as they bake, unlike other popular add-ins like chocolate chips that melt in the heat or raisins that swell up in the liquid, giving the tender crumb some welcome bite.
Sea salt in Starbucks banana bread accentuates flavor
Starbuck's banana bread also contains sea salt. This lifts and sharpens the other flavors, making the loaf taste richer and sweeter. Sprinkling sea salt flakes over sweet treats is a trick that lends complexity to chocolate and caramel, as in this salted caramel sauce recipe, imbuing them with a luxurious depth of flavor.
If you're after a Starbucks cake with a similar comforting vibe that doesn't contain nuts, consider the pumpkin and pepita loaf. This is sweetened with pumpkin, which lends it a moist texture, and topped with pepitas (also known as pumpkin seeds) that give it crunch. Just bear in mind that Starbucks can't guarantee that its products are allergen-free because shared equipment is used to store, prepare, and serve them. Of course, the best thing to do if you're concerned about food allergies is to make your own banana bread. This brown butter banana bread recipe doesn't contain nuts but has a scrumptious nutty flavor from the addition of butter that's melted on a low heat until it develops a golden brown color. If you are a nut fan, simply add a handful to the batter. But if you're keen to leave them out, you could switch the almond flour in this gluten-free buckwheat banana bread recipe for regular flour and omit the walnuts.
If you're going to make your own banana loaf, be sure to avoid pans made from cheap steel as they aren't good distributors of heat. Better to opt for a cast iron loaf tin or carbon steel one.