Here's What Makes Costco's Black Label Cashews Different From The Classic

When hearing the phrase "black label," you might typically think of a dimly lit bar and a stiff whisky. But the truth is that black label can refer to any luxurious and exclusive product — even cashews. Yes, Costco offers customers the chance to chow down on Kirkland Signature Black Label Whole Cashews and they really are more luxurious and exclusive than the store's typical Kirkland Signature Fancy Whole Cashews, or even its Organic Whole Cashews.

When it comes to cashews, size really does matter. For Costco's black label cashews, it uses what is called a W180 grade cashew. There are a variety of cashew grades and, while size is valued the most, color and quality are also taken into consideration. Considered the best a cashew can be, these W180 big boys are considered the kings of cashews. What W180 means is that there are 140 to 180 nuts per pound of cashews, and that they are the largest and offer the most nutritional value per nut. In comparison, the smallest category of cashew is the W450.