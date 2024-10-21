Here's What Makes Costco's Black Label Cashews Different From The Classic
When hearing the phrase "black label," you might typically think of a dimly lit bar and a stiff whisky. But the truth is that black label can refer to any luxurious and exclusive product — even cashews. Yes, Costco offers customers the chance to chow down on Kirkland Signature Black Label Whole Cashews and they really are more luxurious and exclusive than the store's typical Kirkland Signature Fancy Whole Cashews, or even its Organic Whole Cashews.
When it comes to cashews, size really does matter. For Costco's black label cashews, it uses what is called a W180 grade cashew. There are a variety of cashew grades and, while size is valued the most, color and quality are also taken into consideration. Considered the best a cashew can be, these W180 big boys are considered the kings of cashews. What W180 means is that there are 140 to 180 nuts per pound of cashews, and that they are the largest and offer the most nutritional value per nut. In comparison, the smallest category of cashew is the W450.
Costco has the corner on the cashew market
W180 cashews are also considered to be rare – hence the exclusive black label given by Costco. It's no surprise that Costco is able to offer customers the best of the best when it comes to cashews because it is responsible for a whopping 50% of cashews sold in the world. The brand sources its cashews from independent farmers scattered in over 20 countries all over the globe, including Brazil, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Vietnam, Tanzania, and India.
While cashews are wonderfully versatile and can be used as creams, milks, and other vegan replacements, we recommend simply snacking Costco's black label cashews straight out of the jar. And if you aren't a Costco customer, you can source these luxury nuts online, too. But be aware, depending on where you live, you might be shelling out between $30 and $40 for a 32-ounce jar; the luxury and rareness is reflected in the price tag as well as the produce. But according to Redditors writing on the Costco Subreddit, that price is worth it. One proclaimed, "I refilled the jar with the standard Kirkland cashews. Not even close." And another said, "Within a week I was back for another jar..."