How Long To Bake Pork Chops For The Best Doneness

There's a lot of uncertainty out there about how much you need to cook pork chops, and that extends to how long you should bake them. Baked pork chops are pretty much the perfect weeknight meal, as they are quick to make and require little cleanup, but, because of concerns around undercooking pork, they frequently end up dry and tough in the name of being cautious. Well the good news is that you can actually take steps to enjoy medium and even medium-rare pork without concern, as most of the health fears around slightly pink pork are a thing of the past. That means cutting back a bit on how long you would normally bake your pork chops — so what then is the target time and temperature for a juicy, lightly pink cut of pork?

For recipes like our pesto-marinated pork chops that sear the chops first and then finish them in the oven, you'll want a little less time to prevent them from drying out. Baking pork chops at 400 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal for getting them brown on the outside without overcooking the center, and at that temperature a seared pork chop will get to a nice, tender medium in about seven to eight minutes. You'll hit medium exactly at the 150-degree internal temperature normally recommended for pork, so use a meat thermometer to check and be careful not to go over. You can cut that timing back by a minute if you're comfortable with medium-rare pork at 145 degrees.