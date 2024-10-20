Elevate Your Grilled Cheese With A Few Shakes Of One Seasoning

One of the best things about grilled cheese sandwiches is the almost infinite number of combinations of bread, cheese, and additional toppings or seasonings you can use. If you prefer a couple slices of classic American cheese on white bread or a mix of extra sharp cheddar and smoked gouda on a rustic sourdough, you make the call on how to grill your cheese. For the best addition to elevate your grilled cheese, try a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning. This delightful blend of the best parts of an everything bagel — sans the actual bagel — gives a lovely umami flavor and added crunchy texture to your personal pairing of bread and cheese.

Whether you choose to make your own everything bagel seasoning blend or grab a pre-mixed portion such as Newman's Own Everything Bagel Seasoning from Amazon, your sandwich will benefit from the combination of garlic, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, onion, and salt. If you prefer to make your grilled cheese with an actual bagel, you can do so by inverting the sliced halves so that the seasoning on top doesn't spill out. For a more traditional take on a grilled cheese sandwich, there are plenty of ways to add everything seasoning.