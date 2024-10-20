Elevate Your Grilled Cheese With A Few Shakes Of One Seasoning
One of the best things about grilled cheese sandwiches is the almost infinite number of combinations of bread, cheese, and additional toppings or seasonings you can use. If you prefer a couple slices of classic American cheese on white bread or a mix of extra sharp cheddar and smoked gouda on a rustic sourdough, you make the call on how to grill your cheese. For the best addition to elevate your grilled cheese, try a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning. This delightful blend of the best parts of an everything bagel — sans the actual bagel — gives a lovely umami flavor and added crunchy texture to your personal pairing of bread and cheese.
Whether you choose to make your own everything bagel seasoning blend or grab a pre-mixed portion such as Newman's Own Everything Bagel Seasoning from Amazon, your sandwich will benefit from the combination of garlic, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, onion, and salt. If you prefer to make your grilled cheese with an actual bagel, you can do so by inverting the sliced halves so that the seasoning on top doesn't spill out. For a more traditional take on a grilled cheese sandwich, there are plenty of ways to add everything seasoning.
How to add everything seasoning to your grilled cheese
You can start with the ultimate grilled cheese recipe or one of your very own. Depending on the bread and cheese you use, you can either add your everything seasoning into the melting cheese or crust your bread with it. When choosing the best cheeses for your grilled cheese sandwich, it's important to consider consistency. For example, you can easily combine a shake of everything bagel seasoning right into a creamy cheese, but if you're using a firmer cheese like cheddar or havarti, you'll want to let it melt a little first so your everything seasoning will adhere.
When crusting your bread with the seasoning, use a binder such as butter or mayonnaise to get the seasoning to stick to the bread while frying. As far as bread and cheese pairings, using cream cheese with a crusty bread like a rye or French bread will definitely give your grilled cheese sandwich a more bagel-adjacent flavor. If you want to try a unique bread for your sandwich, use a couple slices or pumpernickel or any of the other best breads for grilled cheese. Any way you add this seasoning blend to your grilled cheese, it'll surely be everything!