The Best Way To Thicken Lemon Curd, According To A Pastry Chef

Few sensations are as delightful as biting into mouth-puckering lemon curd. The custard delivers tart notes with lemon juice and zest, while the sugar, butter, and egg yolk give your taste buds some sweet relief. The lemon curd ingredient list is fairly simple, which makes this an easy dessert to make at home. However, your dishware can be the make or break difference between an evenly heated, perfectly silky lemon curd and a soupy mess.

We spoke to Leanne Tran, a pastry chef who leads a six-person, all-female team at New York City's Le Crocodile and Bar Blondeau, the rooftop bar at the Wythe Hotel, to get her expert opinion on the best way to thicken lemon curd. According to Tran, "Cooking the curd in a wide and shallow pot will help it thicken faster and more evenly." She says to give the mixture a consistent stir to avoid burning and recommends using a rubber spatula. Once the mixture begins to "bubble and sizzle," Tran says that's "your sign to transfer it out into a bowl and emulsify [it] in cold butter." This will thicken it as it cools.