Don't Underestimate The Power Of Your Blender When Making Lemon Curd

If you've started looking into how to make homemade lemon curd — the custard-like spread made with lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar, butter, and egg yolks — then you've probably noticed that most recipes suggest using the stovetop to bring the ingredients together. While this is easy enough to do, it's also important to know your options — including the little-known fact that lemon curd can be made in a blender.

You're probably wondering how that's possible, considering the fact that the stove is the default method because the curd needs to be cooked on medium-low heat and whisked constantly to avoid curdling. Well, as it turns out, the power from a high-speed blender generates enough heat to cook the ingredients through. To use this method, add all the ingredients, minus the butter, and blend for five minutes on the highest speed. Then, reduce the speed to medium and add the butter one cube at a time through the lid opening while continuing to blend. After all the butter is added, blend for 30 more seconds to finish. The only caveat to this method is that it has to be a high-speed blender, specifically. Unfortunately, regular blenders aren't quite powerful enough to cook the ingredients the same way that the stovetop method would.