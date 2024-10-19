Giada De Laurentiis Marinates Fresh Peaches In This Beloved Italian Wine

Giada De Laurentiis is an Italian-American chef known for her cookbooks, Food Network shows, and her popular blog, Giadzy, where she sells products, details her travels, and, of course, posts tasty recipes. Alongside instructions for making soups, cookies, pasta, and more, Giadzy boasts a tasty recipe for marinated peaches.

After explaining that Italy's spin on sangria is called "vino e percoche," which, in English, means wine and peaches, De Laurentiis reveals that she chooses to soak her peaches in wine before adding them to gelato. De Laurentiis' wine of choice to marinate the fruit? Rosé. The flavor of the crisp pink wine pairs perfectly with fresh peaches.

To make these marinated peaches, you need two obvious ingredients: peaches and rosé. Chop the peaches into medium-sized cubes, and pour the rose over them, then let them sit for an hour and a half at room temperature. From there, you can use the rosé peaches as a sweet topping for ice cream or gelato (as De Laurentiis suggests) or in salads and side dishes.