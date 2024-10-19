The Wine Cooler Brand That Simply Falls Flat

Like most cocktails, wine coolers can fall anywhere on the spectrum between "elegant drink" and "sickeningly sweet fruit punch." Whether you're sipping on a glass of sangria or a brunch-time mimosa, the outcome leans heavily on the quality of the wine itself and the use of fresh, fruity ingredients. We found a variety of amazing and not-so-amazing wine coolers when ranking 9 different brands, worst to best.

Some pre-made wine coolers really hit the mark, offering nuanced flavors, well-balanced sweetness, and refreshing fizz. Our favorite wine cooler? Lolea white sangria, a Spanish brand that combines white wine with subtle, light notes of orange and lemon.

On the other end of the scale is the wine cooler that made us shake our heads: Capriccio red blend sangria. Defeating the purpose of a wine cooler, which generally exhibits a lower alcohol content, this brand was over-the-top boozy and frankly had way too many flavors going on.