The Wine Cooler Brand That Simply Falls Flat
Like most cocktails, wine coolers can fall anywhere on the spectrum between "elegant drink" and "sickeningly sweet fruit punch." Whether you're sipping on a glass of sangria or a brunch-time mimosa, the outcome leans heavily on the quality of the wine itself and the use of fresh, fruity ingredients. We found a variety of amazing and not-so-amazing wine coolers when ranking 9 different brands, worst to best.
Some pre-made wine coolers really hit the mark, offering nuanced flavors, well-balanced sweetness, and refreshing fizz. Our favorite wine cooler? Lolea white sangria, a Spanish brand that combines white wine with subtle, light notes of orange and lemon.
On the other end of the scale is the wine cooler that made us shake our heads: Capriccio red blend sangria. Defeating the purpose of a wine cooler, which generally exhibits a lower alcohol content, this brand was over-the-top boozy and frankly had way too many flavors going on.
Capriccio sangria tries to do too much
By definition, a wine cooler must include two main elements: Wine and fruit juice, often paired with sugar and some form of carbonated water. The fruit juice, in theory, dilutes the wine, creating a refreshing drink that's not overly boozy. Our beloved Lolea white sangria, for instance, has an ABV of 7%. Another brand we enjoyed, Ramona's ruby grapefruit wine spritz, had an identical 7% ABV — a perfect drink to sip on a warm day.
Capriccio, however, boasts a whopping ABV of 13.9%, which matches the boozier end of an undiluted wine. And we have to ask: Why so boozy? Wine coolers are meant to be sipped at brunches or tucked into a coozie at beach gatherings. Anything with that much alcohol will quickly lull you to sleep under the hot sun, only to wake up sunburnt, sandy and dehydrated. We're not saying there isn't a time and place for a richer, boozier drink. But wine coolers, often enjoyed in the summer months, are meant to be refreshing and light — not inebriating.
On top of the alcohol content, the brand also advertises notes of pineapple, orange, grape, along with a hint of pomegranate. While we love a fruit salad, we're not enthused by the smattering of clashing fruity flavors. Simply put, there's too much going on here, and you'll likely want to skip throwing a bottle of this in your cart.