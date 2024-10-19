Our Favorite Buldak Ramen Stays True To The Flavors Of Indian Cuisine

In our roundup of the 11 best Buldak instant ramen flavors, Tasting Table ranked the brand's curry flavor as No. 1. Now, we want to explain ourselves — they're all legendarily spicy and flavorful, but there's a reason (several, in fact) why curry won over our hearts and stomachs.

As per, Buldak's curry ramen comes with a noodle puck, liquid sauce packet (where all the spiciness lives), and a pouch of dried veggie flakes. But while most Buldak flavors include sesame seeds and seaweed flakes in their dried packets, the curry flavor contains dried carrots, onion, and dried kimchi. Moreover, the packaging doesn't specify which type of curry this ramen is supposed to be emulating, whether Indian, Japanese, or Thai, but we think it tastes the most similar to the masala spices of Indian curry, or at least to the flavor of classic curry powder.

Warming chana masala spice is usually some combination of turmeric, Kashmiri chilies, coriander seeds, cumin, green cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, black peppercorns, and amchur dried mango powder. Curry powder includes most of these plus fennel seed and mustard seed. Still, "curry" is tricky to define considering the word itself was created by British colonizers as an umbrella term for describing the hallmark flavors of Indian culinary style. So, "curry" is as much a concept as curry powder is a spice. Still, Korean Samyang Buldak's Anglo-Indian curry flavor does a knockout job of capturing the taste of our favorite homemade Indian curry recipes.