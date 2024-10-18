The Frosting Trick You Need To Know For The Best Texas Sheet Cake

If you've ever been at a family gathering or an office potluck, chances are you've encountered the classic Texas sheet cake (sometimes called by its darker name, Texas funeral cake). It's a big chocolate cake intended to feed a crowd, so it's a staple at many large gatherings — who doesn't love a ginormous slice of chocolate cake, right? Texas cake is made with buttermilk, which gives it a moist and tender texture while balancing out the rich chocolate flavor. The frosting is made with butter, cocoa powder, milk, and powdered sugar, but there is one important rule you have to follow for the best Texas sheet cake: Pour the frosting over a warm cake.

Yup, there's no cooling needed before frosting. In fact, both the frosting and the cake should still be hot as you combine them. The warm cake will soak up the flavor of the frosting and get a richer depth, but it will also stay deliciously moist as it cools off. Because Texas sheet cake is thin and more similar to brownies than a standard cake, you're looking for a denser and significantly fudgier texture. That said, it's important for the whole cake to cool down before you serve it. While you can certainly serve it warm if that's your preference, it really pays off to wait — that way the flavors and the texture have time to fully set.