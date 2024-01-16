How Long To Soak Pecans For Bourbon-Rich Nuts

Bourbon-soaked pecans are really no surprise, considering both are darlings of the same Deep South region and culture. Most bourbon is made in Kentucky, and pecan trees dot Southern landscapes by the thousands, lining highways, backyards, and orchards galore. Of the top U.S. states for pecan production, the vast majority of them are in the Southern part of the country, with Georgia topping the list at about 88 million pounds of pecans harvested every year. In Texas, the pecan tree even holds the title of official state tree.

There's the ever-favorite pecan pie served in just about every restaurant — and yes, you can make it with bourbon. Another way to enjoy the bourbon-pecan tango is in a derby pie, also known as a Kentucky bourbon pie, or by simply making candied bourbon pecans for snacking. Regardless of where they're headed, both professional and home chefs acknowledge the pecans must first be soaked in the bourbon to absorb that sweet, smoky, buttery taste into the nuts. How long to soak those pecans is a key factor.

It's pretty much agreed that the minimum soaking time for bourbon in pecans is 30 minutes, especially when making glazed or candied bourbon pecans. For a more intense nutty flavor and crisp texture, lightly toast the pecans first; six to eight minutes should do the trick. Specific recipes, such as boozy bourbon balls, may require soaking overnight, or at least for eight hours. The flavor intensifies the longer the nuts rest within the bourbon.