Why It Can Be Risky To Only Saute Chicken Breasts

While not ideal on its own, sautéing is a great start when it comes to chicken breast: Sizzling the piece of protein over a generous pat of butter or splash of good olive oil can create a great sear with interesting texture and flavor. It'll easily set your chicken apart from the limp, rubbery stuff you'd eat on an airplane.

In the first phase of the two-step cooking method, sauté your chicken breast over medium-high heat for three to four minutes per side. You're not looking to cook the whole piece of poultry during this stage — instead, you're aiming to achieve a crispy, golden crust. To encourage browning, pat your chicken dry before applying any heat. Once your chicken breast is browned, let it finish cooking in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, which can take anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes. This is where your internal thermometer comes in handy: Once the thickest part of your chicken breast has reached a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, it's adequately cooked and safe to eat, according to USDA guidelines.

We'd be remiss if we didn't tell you to spice things up a little. Before sautéing your chicken, let it steep in a simple-but-genius marinade of white wine, fresh lemon, salt, pepper, and oil. Or, try coating your chicken in a blend of warm spices, such as McCormick's Culinary Southwest Seasoning. Once you master the 2-step method, you'll feel pretty compelled to try it with every variation possible.