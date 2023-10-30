Don't Forget To Pat Spatchcock Chicken Dry For Extra Crispy Skin

We all want our roasted chicken to have that perfect mix of juicy meat with shattering, crispy skin — and spatchcocking is the way to do it. Spatchcocking simply means flattening your whole chicken by removing its backbone, and then pressing the split bird down to create a more even cooking surface. With your chicken getting more even exposure to the heat of the oven, the white and dark meat portions will cook at more equal pace resulting in a more tender roast. The skin will also be facing up and not as tucked away as with the standard round shape, and thus more directly exposed to heat, resulting in that enticing browning and crunchy finish you're looking for. But even spatchcocked chicken still needs some extra help to get the crispiest finish possible, and that means keeping the surface of the skin dry.

Moisture is the enemy of browning and crispy food, so any residual moisture on your chicken skin will inhibit the process. That's why you should always pat your chicken as dry as possible with paper towels. Spatchcocked chicken will roast faster, so even with the better heat exposure water on the surface can slow browning enough to keep it from getting crispy before the meat is done. This is true even if you've marinated your chicken. The excess marinade won't add much flavor, but will result in a soggy meal.