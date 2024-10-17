Your Foolproof Guide To Cutting Potato Wedges

Hearty, thick-cut potato wedges rank pretty high on our list of french fries. Where shoestring or matchstick fries are all about the crunch, potato wedges have the perfect ratio of crispy edges to fluffy, potato insides. They're also a lot easier to prepare if you can master a pretty foolproof technique.

Whether you're using large russet potatoes or variably sized Yukon golds, dividing them into equally sized wedges takes a mere handful of slices. Peeling the potatoes before slicing them is a matter of personal taste. The peels will fry or roast into especially crispy foundations, but if you peel them, you get a uniform browning on every surface.

To cut the wedges, start by cutting the potato in half lengthwise. Place the potato halves cut-side down, then divide the halves lengthwise into thirds or fourths depending on their size. Hold the knife at an angle wherein the blade slices at a diagonal towards the center of the potato half. If you're looking for a sharp knife that'll cut through a hard raw potato like butter, try this Ontel Everblade Chef's Knife.

Wedges should have a base no more than three-quarters of an inch thick. Most importantly, you should make sure they're all roughly the same size so that they cook and crisp at the same rate.