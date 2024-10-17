The Historic Cheese Shop That Supplied Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa Store

In its heyday, Alleva Dairy was not only supplying Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa with fresh mozzarella and ricotta; it also worked with many New York pizza parlors. The pandemic caused great economic suffering, resulting in the closing of long-established businesses, and Alleva Dairy was among those affected by the downturn. Karen King had attempted to keep Alleva Dairy afloat by opening a cafe — but to no avail. She had fallen behind in rent, accumulating $628,000 she owed the landlord. Legal skirmishes ensued, ending with the landlord forgiving the debt as long as King paid $31,000 and vacated the premises by March 5, 2023.

King made appeals to government officials, senators, and the governor's office, but it was all for naught. She was grief-stricken over the loss of the family business, but she had no choice except to close shop.

In January 2024, during a purported unpermitted renovation, the building's chimney collapsed, creating a huge hole on the first floor that spilled out onto the corner of Grand Street. Investigators found that the building had been seriously destabilized and posed a public hazard, and the city ordered its demolition. King eventually found a new location for Alleva Dairy in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has since reopened in the new location. There wasn't much press about it, but King is once again selling fresh mozzarella and other cheeses and Italian sandwiches as the Allevas had done for 130 years.