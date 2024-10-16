The Trader Joe's Secco Wine You Should Just Leave On The Shelf

Made by an award-winning, family-owned winery in Germany, Trader Joe's Secco Bellinis are a sweeter, fruitier take on your other, sparkling brunch cocktails — and for just $6 a bottle, it can be hard not to throw them all in your cart. But, some of the flavors are more promising than others. Sold in peach, mango, strawberry-raspberry, and grapefruit — each served in another, ever more captivating shade of pink or orange — our tasters tried every Trader Joe's Bellini flavor and ranked them from worst to best. While all of these bottled Bellinis are intentionally bubbly, some of the flavors benefitted from the carbonation and others succumbed to it. The peach being a prime example of that.

While there was nothing necessarily wrong with the peach Bellini from Trader Joe's, our taste testers found that the peach flavor didn't shine through as much as they had hope. Compared to the other flavors, the carbonation seemed to overpowered the juicy, fruity flavors that you look for in a peach and anything peach-flavored. Perhaps that's why so many customers find it too sweet and recommend using this Bellini flavor as an ingredient in your cocktails, rather than drinking it on its own. One idea is to pour it over blended or sliced frozen peaches to give it a stronger peach flavor, or top it off with more Prosecco, a squeeze of citrus, and a garnish of complimentary fresh herbs. Or, do yourself better and opt for another flavor entirely.