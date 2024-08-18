The Brand Behind Trader Joe's Beloved Pre-Made Bellini Drinks

Made from a combination of prosecco and peach puree, a bellini is like a sweeter, more summery take on your usual brunch mimosa — and for $5.99, you can grab a premade bottle (or two) from your local Trader Joe's. Poured over blended, frozen peaches and garnished with fresh mint, T.J.'s Secco Peach Bellinis are your short cut to peachier brunch cocktails in a pinch. But who really makes them? Just like the rest of your favorite Trader Joe's snacks, drinks, and foods, there's a real brand behind these pink drinks. No, it's not Starbucks — it's Peter Herres, which Trader Joe's describes on its website as "a family owned German winery."

Established in 1954, Peter Herres may have started out as such, but with its innovation in the sparkling wine market, the company expanded quickly and relocated to a larger facility just five years after creating its first sparkling wine brand, Herres Cabinet. Within another five years, it made the first strawberry flavored sparkling wine and began developing export markets to other parts of the world. Its growth only expanded more rapidly over the next 10-20 years with the opening of the world's largest sparkling wine bottling plant in 1991. Today, Peter Herres operates out of four plants, exceeding 100 million bottles in sales per year. While Germany may be better known for its riesling, Peter Herres has certainly made a mark in the sparkling wine sector, receiving multiple DLG and Product of The Year Awards for its fruit-flavored sparkling and semi-sparkling wines.