Egg Drop Vs Wonton Soup: What's The Difference?

Look at a menu at any Chinese-American eatery across the United States, and two starters that are almost guaranteed to always be listed are egg drop and wonton soups. Despite their staple-status on a plethora of menus, the soups are quite different when it comes to the core ingredients. Sure, they're both brothy, warm, and often served with those crunchy wonton strips, but a spoonful of either promises a different flavor and texture experience.

We'll get into the many differences between the two soups soon enough, but let's start with the main differences. Wonton soup is one of the Chinese dishes you must try at least once, mainly because of the meat-filled wontons that float in the bowl. On the other hand, egg drop soup might have wontons but focuses on an eggy broth that joins the pork or beef-filled dumplings in the takeout container. Of course, you can spice up either with a packet of hot sauce, add in some duck sauce for sweetness, and expect those plastic quart containers for either option.