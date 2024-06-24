Indirect Heat Is Key For A Silky Smooth Egg Drop Soup

Egg drop soup is delicious and nourishing, and with its beautiful eggy ribbons, the dish looks more complicated to make than it really is. In fact, it's one of the easiest Chinese soups to put together; however, there's a crucial tip you can follow to make perfectly silky smooth homemade egg drop soup every time.

The key lies in the cooking method and requires some patience on your end. To ensure the eggy ribbons are intact and silky, use indirect heat. This means that by the time you add in the beaten eggs, you should have turned off the heat or removed the saucepan or pot of thickened soup from the heat. This trick ensures the eggs won't overcook and become rubbery or dry in boiling hot soup and stay airy and light.

To do this, bring seasoned water or chicken or vegetable broth to a rolling boil. Stir in cornstarch slurry and once the soup has thickened to your desired consistency, give it a good swirl and bring it to a boil. Turn off the heat and once the bubbles subside, give the soup a good stir before pouring in the beaten eggs. You want the soup to keep swirling and egg ribbons to form, but don't stir the eggs in the soup, as that would break the fragile ribbons into undesirable pieces.