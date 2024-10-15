The number of ways to prepare a potato is nearly infinite. From mashing and smashing to stuffing and twice-baking, there's a potato dish to fit every appetite. With an ever-growing list of different ingredients that will seriously upgrade your mashed potatoes, the one you can always rely on is cheese. There's nothing quite as satisfying as a comforting cheesy potato recipe and this goes double for a batch of creamy mashed potatoes. Loading up your spuds with a variety of decadent toppings in the style of a loaded baked potato takes your meal above and beyond. While it may seem unusual, canned cheese is the one ingredient you definitely shouldn't be sleeping on.

The myriad methods of making mashed potatoes are limited only by your own sense of creativity. Using canned cheese in your mashed potatoes is an especially great choice both for the convenience factor as well as the added flavor and texture. Rather than having to make your own cheese sauce, simply pop open your favorite canned cheese like Happy Cow Halal Austrian Processed Cheese from Amazon to add to your loaded mashed potatoes. From there, any other toppings are entirely up to you.