Prue Leith's Simple Vermouth Swap For A Sweet, Refreshing Martini

You may know Prue Leith as one of the United Kingdom's most successful restaurateurs and caterers, or maybe you know her as one of your favorite judges on "The Great British Bake Off." To add to her accomplishments, she has a lineup of cookbooks — the latest of which will be released on October 15 and helps home cooks whip up restaurant-quality food with little work and no fancy equipment. But one of our favorite recipes from "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really Good Food Without the Fuss" is actually for a drink. In her vodka martini recipe, Leith swaps vermouth for Cointreau to give the traditionally strong, dry drink a bright, sweet, citrusy twist.

A typical vodka martini is made with vodka, vermouth, and an olive or a strip of lemon peel for acidity and tang. This drink is alcohol-forward; it's not for those who fancy sweet cocktails that mask the burn of alcohol with sugar. Leith's version, however, balances the strong taste of the spirit with orange-flavored, sweet Cointreau, just a touch of simple syrup, and a good bit of lemon juice. The result is perfectly sweet, tart, and refreshing.