The Satisfying Seafood You Should Be Adding To Pimento Cheese Dip

This dip is typically served cold, so add some crab meat to our classic pimento cheese dip that has a blend of cream cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, and bacon for crunch. Leave the bacon out or combine with the crab meat for a fusion of land and sea. Use as little or much crab meat as you want based on the recipe and how much you have (it's a pricey ingredient, after all). It even works with store-bought pimento cheese if you're short on time. Or, you can make a hot version of the starter, similar to a cheesy crab dip you might order as an appetizer. For this, combine the ingredients and bake it at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around 20 to 25 minutes.

There are some other ingredients that will meld with the crab in the pimento cheese. An obvious choice is a dash of Old Bay seasoning for levels of flavor and to lean into the seafood inspiration. Cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, or crushed red pepper flakes will offer heat to cut through the rich cheesiness in the pan. Or, take it all the way and add shrimp if you really want to amp up the dip. For a pop or color and freshness, finish it off with a garnish of chives or green onion. And to serve the improved appetizer, there are creative uses for pimento cheese dip including sandwiches and even nachos.