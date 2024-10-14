The Satisfying Seafood You Should Be Adding To Pimento Cheese Dip
The southern classic known as pimento cheese dip is creamy and delicious in its purest form, but there are always ways to amp up the flavors of any dish. You can elevate pimento cheese with a squirt of tangy Dijon mustard or fold in some chopped bacon for crunch and umami. But to put a seafood spin on the dish, and lean into the southern roots of the dip, add crab meat before you serve it at your next party.
We've got a few reasons why crab meat should make its way to your next batch of pimento cheese dip. Crab, especially fresh lump meat, possesses salty, sweet, and slightly briny flavors that contrast nicely with the richness of the cheese, mayonnaise, and peppers in the dip. Crab meat will also make the pimento cheese more filling for a satisfying starter. It's even an ideal way to use up any extra crab meat before it expires, like if you have leftovers from making homemade crab rangoons. And if you really need another reason, it's a delicious addition as either a cold or warm version of the dip.
Tips for adding crab meat to pimento cheese dip
This dip is typically served cold, so add some crab meat to our classic pimento cheese dip that has a blend of cream cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, and bacon for crunch. Leave the bacon out or combine with the crab meat for a fusion of land and sea. Use as little or much crab meat as you want based on the recipe and how much you have (it's a pricey ingredient, after all). It even works with store-bought pimento cheese if you're short on time. Or, you can make a hot version of the starter, similar to a cheesy crab dip you might order as an appetizer. For this, combine the ingredients and bake it at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around 20 to 25 minutes.
There are some other ingredients that will meld with the crab in the pimento cheese. An obvious choice is a dash of Old Bay seasoning for levels of flavor and to lean into the seafood inspiration. Cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, or crushed red pepper flakes will offer heat to cut through the rich cheesiness in the pan. Or, take it all the way and add shrimp if you really want to amp up the dip. For a pop or color and freshness, finish it off with a garnish of chives or green onion. And to serve the improved appetizer, there are creative uses for pimento cheese dip including sandwiches and even nachos.