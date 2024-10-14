The Best Type Of Bourbon To Buy For Refined Taste With A Budget Price

Many people have had to tighten their belts over the past few years, but taste is one thing that's hard to let go of. However, enjoying the finer things in life doesn't always have to come with a high price tag, especially when it comes to bourbon. We spoke to an expert about how to find quality bourbon on a budget.

Price isn't always the main way to tell the difference between high and low quality bourbon, but some things are worth the expensive price tag. Thankfully, Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and creator of Urban Bourbonist on Instagram, knows another tag that indicates that the liquor in a bottle is top-notch. "Look for bottled-in-bond bourbons, which offer great quality at a value price due to stringent production regulations," Blatner says. "Brands like Cedar Ridge Bottled-in-Bond or Chattanooga Whiskey Bottled-in-Bond offer excellent flavor for their price point."

The label comes from the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, which provides instructions on how to produce spirits in the U.S., ensuring that consumers are purchasing quality bourbon. While distillers don't have to adhere to the rules, many bourbon-makers, like the ones Blatner mentioned, opt to follow them in order to meet a high standard. Even with the checklist distilleries must meet, there are still plenty of affordable bond-in-bottle bourbons. Cedar Ridge's bourbon will run you only $44.99, while a bottle of Chattanooga Whiskey's costs $52.99.