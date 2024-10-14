The Essential Kitchen Tools You Need For Foolproof Deep-Frying At Home

The first thing you'll need (other than oil and food to fry of course) is a large, deep pot with handles. Ideally, you should be deep frying in a dutch oven, but any sturdy, heavy-bottomed pan with high walls will suffice. Dutch ovens are workhorses in the kitchen and are great for so many uses, and they're excellent for deep frying with their sturdy handles and high, thick walls. Plus, they're usually made from materials that conduct and hold heat well, like cast iron or ceramic. The high walls are a safety feature as well, making the chances of oil bubbling over the edges and hitting the flame much less likely, which is usually the cause of fires when deep frying.

To make sure your oil doesn't get too hot nor too cold, a deep fry thermometer or a candy thermometer are essential as they can help you maintain and regulate the temperature of the oil, which should remain as steady as possible. Whether it's digital or analog, the important feature of any thermometer used for deep frying is that it can clip onto the side of the pot and remain hovering in the oil, not touching the bottom of the pot, as that would skew the temperature reading. The thermometer's ability to clip on to the wall of the pot leaves your hands free to tackle the rest of the elements of deep frying and allows you to focus on the task at hand without having to constantly check the oil temperature manually.