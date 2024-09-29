A Chef's Top Tips For Deep Frying Whole Chicken

Fried chicken is one of those dishes we simply can never get enough of. Even after a few wings, thighs, and breasts, we're still hungry for any piece we can get. If you're the same, deep frying a whole chicken may be your best bet. While it seems like that won't have the same outcome compared to frying pieces of chicken, we spoke to a chef for the best tips on frying the bird.

The more fried chicken, the merrier. We love the idea of placing a giant bird in a vat of oil to get it perfectly crisp, but Chef Art Smith from Reunion reminds us to value quality over quantity. "Use a small bird — a two-pound chicken is ideal," he recommends. "You'll need a big enough pot to fully submerge it, like a mini turkey fryer." To make sure it's well cooked, cover every inch of the chicken in hot oil.

One of the risks of placing raw chicken in oil is that it may still be slightly raw when you take it out. This risk is magnified with a whole bird, so Smith follows these secrets to making the best fried chicken ever: "Make sure your chicken is marinated and not straight from the fridge," he says. In order to get an even cook, the oil's temperature should remain hot and constant. If a cold chicken is placed inside, the temperature will plummet, preventing the bird from frying evenly.