A Chef's Top Tips For Deep Frying Whole Chicken
Fried chicken is one of those dishes we simply can never get enough of. Even after a few wings, thighs, and breasts, we're still hungry for any piece we can get. If you're the same, deep frying a whole chicken may be your best bet. While it seems like that won't have the same outcome compared to frying pieces of chicken, we spoke to a chef for the best tips on frying the bird.
The more fried chicken, the merrier. We love the idea of placing a giant bird in a vat of oil to get it perfectly crisp, but Chef Art Smith from Reunion reminds us to value quality over quantity. "Use a small bird — a two-pound chicken is ideal," he recommends. "You'll need a big enough pot to fully submerge it, like a mini turkey fryer." To make sure it's well cooked, cover every inch of the chicken in hot oil.
One of the risks of placing raw chicken in oil is that it may still be slightly raw when you take it out. This risk is magnified with a whole bird, so Smith follows these secrets to making the best fried chicken ever: "Make sure your chicken is marinated and not straight from the fridge," he says. In order to get an even cook, the oil's temperature should remain hot and constant. If a cold chicken is placed inside, the temperature will plummet, preventing the bird from frying evenly.
Follow these steps for crispy whole fried chicken
As Smith mentioned, it's important to ensure that the chicken is marinated before submerging it in oil. If you want the poultry to be both crispy and flavorful, brining it is a great way to kill two birds with one stone. Soaking the chicken in salted water filled with herbs and spices helps to give it a kick of flavor while also keeping it tender and juicy on the inside.
Saltwater is a great choice, but for the best results, follow this classic buttermilk fried chicken recipe and steep the bird in dairy. Buttermilk is perfect for softening chicken while also giving it a crisp coating once it's actually fried. When it comes to cooking it, the best oil temperature for making fried chicken is anywhere from 300 to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. How long the chicken is fried is dependent on the weight and size of the bird, so be patient and go by internal temperature.
"Use a meat thermometer and check that the thickest part of the thigh reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit," says Smith. After the chicken is done, he recommends waiting a beat before digging in. "Let it cool on the rack before serving to maintain that crispy skin."