Crumbl Is Currently Testing A Beloved British Dessert To Add To Its Non-Cookie Lineup
Crumbl may have conquered the country with its social-media friendly cookies, but recently the brand seems intent on taking over the rest of the dessert world as well. Since pulling a Facebook and simplifying its name from the more specific Crumbl Cookies, Crumbl has been expanding its non-cookie dessert offerings to include items like cinnamon squares and cheesecake, with an eye on keeping its endless rollouts of new weekly flavors churning. Even in its experimentation, most of these Crumbl desserts have stuck to classic American options like brownies and apple pie, but a new leak regarding a test dessert is teasing a jump across the pond with the British favorite sticky toffee pudding.
The leak comes courtesy of snackolator on Instagram, an account that always seems to have the inside scoop on Crumbl's upcoming trials. According to the leak, sticky toffee pudding is currently being tested in select markets before a potential nationwide release. The leak describes the pudding as "a warm brown sugar cake drenched in a toffee glaze." Suffice to say the Brits have a different definition of the term pudding than we do in the U.S.
Crumbl's take on the English dessert is topped with a scoop of vanilla whipped cream, which also gets a little toffee glaze. It's a form that isn't altogether different from many of Crumbls' recent cakes, and the single serving size fits in line with the company's usual offerings — so it does make a lot of sense as a new option.
While sticky toffee pudding doesn't have a big presence on American dessert menus, it's a massively popular sweet treat outside this country, which maybe makes it less of a risk for Crumbl. Sticky toffee pudding supposedly originated in Cumbria in the northwest of England. Yet the dessert isn't just beloved in its home country, but has become one of the most popular desserts around the world. Classic British recipes for sticky puddings like sticky toffee are actually steamed cake, which gives it a very moist texture, but the safe assumption is that Crumbl will be making this like all its other cakes.
The new flavor is being tested by Crumbl alongside one other new non-cookie dessert, a brownie topped with green mint cream. Based on the flavor combo it could be a test for the upcoming holiday season, but other than that there's no telling how long it will be before we see either released nationwide — if they even make it that far. For anyone who wants to give the sticky toffee pudding a try before then, Crumbl has a few dozen test stores across the country, and usually offers its trial flavors on Wednesdays at those locations. Check online or the Crumbl app to see if you're lucky enough to have a testing location by you. The rest of us will just have to wait and hope.