Swap Croutons With One Soy-Based Ingredient On Your Next Salad

No matter what store you shop at, there never seems to be a shortage of croutons. The different crouton brands on the market today are seemingly endless, with flavor options ranging from simple to extravagant. You're bound to find a crouton to pair with whatever salad you're making, but sometimes the crouton's taste and texture just don't work with other ingredients. Thankfully, there are plenty of substitutes for croutons to ensure your salad isn't crunch-less. One of our favorite substitutes is the soy nut. Made from matured soybeans, soy nuts are a protein-packed alternative to croutons that are guaranteed to be your new favorite salad topping.

If you've never had soy nuts, throwing a few onto a salad is a great way to give them a try. You can buy them dry-roasted and salted, which makes them even more flavorful and crispy, though some brands offer different seasonings, too. In terms of flavor, soy nuts taste sort of like dry-roasted peanuts. They're nutty, slightly sweet, and they have a great crunch. And while croutons don't tend to add any health benefits to your salad, soy nuts do. They are full of vitamins and may help reduce the risk of heart disease — and yet, they're just as delicious and satisfying as a crouton. What's not to love?