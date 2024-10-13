The Underrated Kitchen Tool Every Bread Baker Should Have

Once you've mastered the basics of making sourdough bread from scratch, you may be ready to try some more advanced techniques. As you delve into the wide world of baking tools, you'll find specialized equipment for almost every step of the process. But what do the experts use?

We asked Jami Callao, corporate pastry chef at the Respect Hospitality family of restaurants in New York, for her recommendation. She told us, "A good bread lame is a game changer, especially for sourdough baking. It's often overlooked because it seems like just a blade, but proper scoring enhances both the look and the baking process by allowing better steam circulation."

If you're not familiar with the bread lame (like this Saint Germain model on Amazon), the correct pronunciation is "lahm," which is French for blade, and it's been used since ancient Egyptian times. It has a sharp edge, which is often a flexible razor blade affixed to a handle. This fine edge cuts into the dough, scoring the surface before it bakes to create a decorative pattern.