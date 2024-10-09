Review: Taco Bell's Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa Is A Flavor-Packed Win With One Obvious Flaw
Taco Bell is planning to test a new chicken item later this month: The fast food giant's upcoming Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa features tender chicken prepared in a traditional Mexican style, nestled in a warm, bready shell. This limited-time offering will debut in Minneapolis, Minnesota, so if you're in that area, get ready.
Known for its fun and ever-evolving menu, Taco Bell continues to win over consumers with its innovative, crave-worthy, and affordable offerings — everything from Mexican Pizza to the Vegan Crunchwrap and Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries. I had the opportunity to visit Taco Bell's test kitchen for a taste of the brand's newest creation. Here's everything you need to know about the Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa. It may not be around for long, but you might want to keep your eyes peeled and ears open for its release nationwide if it tests well in Minneapolis.
What is the Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa?
The Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa is Taco's Bell's first-ever innovation inspired by the flavors of al pastor, combined with the chain's fan-favorite Cantina Chicken, which was introduced in early 2024 and can be ordered in tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and a bowl. Tender chunks of Cantina Chicken are seasoned with savory Mexican spices and a hint of pineapple for that signature al pastor sweet-savory kick. A sprinkle of freshly chopped onion and cilantro brings a bright, fresh bite to the flavorful meat, all wrapped in not one, but two cheesy street-sized Quesalupa shells.
For those unfamiliar with the Quesalupa, it's a hybrid marvel that combines the crispy-chewy chalupa flatbread with the gooey goodness of a quesadilla. It first made waves in 2016, with its beef-filled version quickly becoming a favorite before mysteriously disappearing. When it reappeared in 2021 for a limited time, its iconic shell — a chewy fried chalupa flatbread stuffed edge-to-edge with melted cheese — reminded fans why they loved it so much. Though the original beef-filled Quesalupa remains elusive, Bell Heads can now rejoice with this new take, starring that irresistible cheese-stuffed chalupa shell with a fresh chicken twist.
When is it available, and how much does it cost?
Taco Bell is jumping on the flavor train with the launch of its new Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa, set to be tested starting October 31 exclusively in Minneapolis, Minnesota. But here's the catch: It will only be available at select locations around the city. To avoid disappointment, it's best to call ahead to find out if your local spot is serving up this new item. And remember, this is a limited test run, so it could disappear as quickly as it arrived. An order of two Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupas costs between $4.99 and $5.49, depending on location.
With its latest offering, Taco Bell is bringing the iconic flavor of tacos al pastor to fast food in a bold way, blending pineapple with tender Cantina Chicken and the beloved crispy-chewy chalupa. The history behind tacos al pastor is quite interesting — this type of taco originated in Mexico in the 1930s thanks to Lebanese immigrants. Traditionally, the al pastor recipe features thin slices of pork marinated in spices and chiles, cooked on a spit with pineapple and then served on warm tortillas with onion and cilantro.
Taste test
It's been a few weeks since I tried Taco Bell's Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa, and I'm still daydreaming about it. The flavor was a perfect balance of sweet and savory, with moist, tender chunks of Cantina Chicken that held their own as a solid substitute for traditional pork. The pineapple added just a touch of fruity sweetness, with a smoky undertone that whetted the appetite. The onion added a bright crunch, while the fresh cilantro brought refreshing, citrusy notes. And while the heat was a mild level that most will enjoy, adding a squirt of Avocado Verde Salsa took things up a notch in the most delicious way.
My one gripe? It was a bit too bready; I found myself wishing it was packed with more of that amazing al pastor filling. The chicken was so good that I kept digging through the bready chalupa shell, hoping to find more of it, but there just wasn't enough to satisfy my craving.
Is the Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa worth it?
Taco Bell's new Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa marvelously combines the flavors of al pastor with the brand's Cantina Chicken. The warm, pillowy chalupa shells layered with melted cheese are a proven fast food wonder. Inside, juicy chunks of chicken are perfectly complemented by fresh onion and cilantro, bringing that Mexican street food vibe straight to your hands.
My verdict? The Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa is a bold, flavor-packed win — though a bit on the bready side. But here's a tip: Since you get two chalupas per order, double up the fillings in one to solve the breadiness and save the extra shell for later. (Stuff it with scrambled eggs in the morning, and breakfast is served.) The new Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa is only available in Minneapolis for a limited time, but I'm hoping it'll make its way to Taco Bell locations across the country. If you've never tried al pastor, don't wait — this chalupa might just be the perfect introduction to a Mexican street food classic.