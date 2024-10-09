Review: Taco Bell's Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa Is A Flavor-Packed Win With One Obvious Flaw

Taco Bell is planning to test a new chicken item later this month: The fast food giant's upcoming Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa features tender chicken prepared in a traditional Mexican style, nestled in a warm, bready shell. This limited-time offering will debut in Minneapolis, Minnesota, so if you're in that area, get ready.

Known for its fun and ever-evolving menu, Taco Bell continues to win over consumers with its innovative, crave-worthy, and affordable offerings — everything from Mexican Pizza to the Vegan Crunchwrap and Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries. I had the opportunity to visit Taco Bell's test kitchen for a taste of the brand's newest creation. Here's everything you need to know about the Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupa. It may not be around for long, but you might want to keep your eyes peeled and ears open for its release nationwide if it tests well in Minneapolis.