Taco Bell Adds Limited-Edition Grilled Cheese Nachos Fries To The Menu

Cheese fans rejoice: Taco Bell's popular Nacho Cheese Fries are back, this time with a new variation — and a new way for nacho lovers to enjoy their cheese-topped fries on a budget. First debuted in 2018, the chain's Nacho Cheese Fries have been an on-again-off-again item ever since — to the frustration of their cult following. Several iterations have appeared over the years, like the 7-Layer Nacho Fries which featured on the menu in 2022. The chain brought its regular Nacho Fries back again on September 28th, and is releasing a new variation on November 16th: Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries. In 2022, Taco Bell tested the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries in Sacramento, California, for a limited time. Apparently, they were a hit, so now the fries will be available nationwide, for $4.99, while supplies last.

If you just can't get enough of those Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is also offering Rewards Members access to the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass starting November 14th. Based on the popular Taco Lover's Pass, which was briefly available as a promotion for National Taco Day, the $10 pass gives Rewards Members one regular serving of Nacho Fries per day for 30 consecutive days. The pass will only be available through December 4th on the Taco Bell app.