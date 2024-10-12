Prue Leith's Favorite Pizza Was Made By Her Fellow GBBO Judge
Speculating about the interpersonal relationships of "The Great British Bake Off" cast is just about as delightful as the show itself. After a few different configurations of hosts and judges, we landed on the current cast featuring Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Alison Hammond, and Noel Fielding who just kicked off their second season together. In her upcoming cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really Good Food Without the Fuss," Leith gives some insight into a particularly sweet GBBO story featuring Hollywood.
According to an excerpt from the book, which includes cooking tips alongside recipes, Leith's favorite pizza was made by Hollywood, aka the "King of Bread." When the entire cast and crew had to quarantine in a hotel in Essex during the pandemic, Hollywood ordered a pizza oven to the hotel and baked fresh pizzas for the 100-plus people in their lockdown bubble. Leith vividly discusses the scene, which is still clear in her mind, even today. "He served the pizzas one by one ... their edges were risen and slightly charred; the smell of garlic, fresh basil and baking bread was everywhere. Unforgettable."
Prue Leith's tips for a perfect pizza
If Dame Prue Leith says Paul Hollywood makes an exceptional pizza, we take her word for it. Leith has been a stalwart of the British culinary scene for nearly four decades, so she knows a good pizza when she eats one, she also knows all the good pizza tips and tricks. According to Leith, there are three things to consider if you want to make "a really perfect pizza."
First, Leith says, you want to get your oven as hot as possible. Secondly, you want to roll out the dough as thin as possible and don't forget to use the finger-indent test to make sure your dough is read for stretching. Finally, while Leith encourages you to top your pizza with your favorites, she also warns that you shouldn't "over do" the toppings, which can weigh down the pizza dough and impede the cooking process.
Leith's latest book is set to drop later this month, however you can pre-order your copy of "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really Good Food Without the Fuss" for delivery by Tuesday, October 15.