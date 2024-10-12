Prue Leith's Favorite Pizza Was Made By Her Fellow GBBO Judge

If Dame Prue Leith says Paul Hollywood makes an exceptional pizza, we take her word for it. Leith has been a stalwart of the British culinary scene for nearly four decades, so she knows a good pizza when she eats one, she also knows all the good pizza tips and tricks. According to Leith, there are three things to consider if you want to make "a really perfect pizza."

First, Leith says, you want to get your oven as hot as possible. Secondly, you want to roll out the dough as thin as possible and don't forget to use the finger-indent test to make sure your dough is read for stretching. Finally, while Leith encourages you to top your pizza with your favorites, she also warns that you shouldn't "over do" the toppings, which can weigh down the pizza dough and impede the cooking process.

Leith's latest book is set to drop later this month, however you can pre-order your copy of "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really Good Food Without the Fuss" for delivery by Tuesday, October 15.