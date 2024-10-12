The epitome of a classic cocktail, a Boulevardier is an elegant three-ingredient bourbon cocktail with a sweet, bitter, and smoky profile. Made with bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth, a Boulevardier is as easy to make as it is to drink and worth serving at your next cocktail party. Of course, a strong cocktail with robust flavors needs a worthy food pairing. We've consulted with Executive Bourbon Steward and creator of @urbanbourbonist, Chris Blatner, to help you come up with the absolute best appetizer to pair with a Boulevardier cocktail.

While a Boulevardier may be a simple, three-ingredient cocktail, it packs a powerful profile that Blatner pairs "with an earthy, robust appetizer like mushroom crostini." Mushrooms encompass numerous types, but all of them offer a strong flavor that'll stand up to the distinct flavors in each cocktail ingredient. "The bitter and herbaceous notes of the bitter liqueur in the cocktail are a great match for the umami richness of the mushrooms, creating a well-rounded flavor profile," Blatner adds.

If you're looking for other umami-rich ingredients to balance the bitterness of the Campari, dried charcuterie like ham and prosciutto or a funky blue cheese are good options. You could even incorporate blue cheese into a mushroom crostini recipe or serve a sampler platter of mushroom, cheese, and meat crostini.