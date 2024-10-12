Turn Undrinkable Red Wine Into A Delicious Cocktail With A Tip From 1935

When bon vivants need to rescue an open bottle of wine past its prime, or elevate a lackadaisical grocery store red to drinkable territory, chances are they're turning to the punchy prowess of sangria or mulled wine. Instead, for a cozy classic from 1935 (which technically makes this an early post-Prohibition cocktail), the wine-based bishop cocktail has entered the scene right on time for autumnal sipping.

To assemble the bishop, muddle a generous pinch of dried cloves with a splash of boiling water in the base of a cocktail shaker. Then, stir in equal parts red wine and boiling water, a splash of orange and/or lemon juice, and a long squeeze of honey. Fine strain into a toddy or coupe glass to serve. For an extra cozy finishing touch, fill your glass with hot water before assembling your cocktail; it'll warm the glass as you work for a toasty feel and longer heat retention. Just dump out the water when you're ready to strain in the finished cocktail. To garnish, dust the surface of the drink with a sprinkle of grated nutmeg, or float a whole star anise, orange wedge, or lemon twist.

A chilled version of the bishop cocktail skips the muddled cloves and wet-shakes the ingredients to assemble instead of stirring. If you still want to preserve that warming spiced flavor, pop a few cloves into the shaker or add a shot of spiced simple syrup.