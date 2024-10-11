The Case For Serving Your Favorite Grilled Cheese Open-Faced

"But Tasting Table," no-fun fundamentalist gourmands cry, "Is an open-faced grilled cheese sandwich even a grilled cheese? Wouldn't that just make it a regular cheese toast?" The answer to that limiting question can be found in the breadth of your imagination.

The first and most obvious reason for serving your favorite grilled cheese open-faced is its potential to be loaded with toppings. Delicate, springy ingredients like baby arugula or alfalfa sprouts won't get smushed down. Beefsteak tomato slices won't escape and slide out. Strips of crispy bacon won't get soggy. You could even top your grilled cheese with a sunnyside-up fried egg that won't get squashed by top bread.

Additionally, the open-faced motif allows foodies to get more creative with physically larger, toothier toppings that a traditional sandwich is unable to accommodate. Slices of chorizo or nduja make a bold protein element. These pre-cooked sausages are also wildly convenient because they eliminate the extra step of separately cooking raw meat before adding it to the grilled cheese. On the veggie side, you could load your grilled cheese with generous slices of sauteed leeks, ramps, or garlic scapes.

Serving your grilled cheese sammy open-faced also means you can slather on potentially runny ingredients that might have dripped out from between the sandwiched bread slices and fallen, lackadaisically, to the plate instead of into your gullet. Flavorful spreads like blackberry jam, pesto, or spicy mango jalapeño chutney can remain blissfully and tidily intact when piled atop a slice of open-fact bread.