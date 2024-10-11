The Creamy Cheese Your Enchiladas Have Been Missing

There are many unexpected ways to use cottage cheese in your day-to-day meals and recipes, but there's a Mexican-inspired dish that can benefit from the creamy ingredient: Your next batch of homemade enchiladas. Yes, cottage cheese in enchiladas isn't necessarily authentic to the dish's Mexican roots — and it might sound a little odd — but trust us that it works to benefit the food in more ways than one.

Cottage cheese is creamy, and that texture lends itself to your enchilada filling no matter if it's got other cheeses, shredded chicken, or ground beef. You can even completely replace the shredded pepper Jack or cream cheese with cottage cheese. When it comes to the flavor factor, expect the same flavors you find in the creamy food from tangy to salty. The taste shouldn't be overwhelming since it's milder and should enhance the flavor of the spices and other ingredients. Another benefit to cottage cheese in enchiladas is that it's packed with things like calcium and protein, giving it more nutrients and making the dish more filling.