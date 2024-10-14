13 Unique Restaurants In Georgia You Need To Try
Fried chicken and collard greens are likely what comes to mind when you think of Georgia's culinary landscape. While Southern staples with a West African twist, like fried okra and barbecue, are certainly a mainstay of the state's epicurean institutions, there's so much more than meets the eye when it comes to Georgia's culinary scene. As an Atlanta native, I've eaten at my fair share of restaurants from Brunswick (on the south Georgia coast) to Blue Ridge (near the border with Tennessee). It's undeniable that Southern comfort food is a mainstay, but there's also an incredible variety of cuisines and experiences on offer if you know where to look.
Thriving immigrant communities from nearly every corner of the globe can be found in and around the metro Atlanta area and beyond, inspiring plenty of delicious restaurants. The flavors at these venues may vary, but cooking from the soul is a throughline when discovering all that Georgia's restaurants have to offer. On any given visit, you can savor a steaming bowl of pho, street-style tongue tacos, and pani puri, all without crossing the state line.
With this incredible array of eclectic eateries available across Georgia, there's bound to be a handful of truly unusual finds. I've scoured the state for the unique, quirky, and downright bizarre to bring you a list of not-to-be-missed, one-of-a-kind pitstops. From a haunted 270-year-old eatery in Savannah to a roadside stop with a 56-foot-tall chicken mascot, these are some of the most unique restaurants in Georgia.
The Varsity - Multiple locations
Occupying two city blocks with a dining room that can accommodate up to 800 guests, The Varsity has been serving up hot dogs, burgers, onion rings, and its famous Orange Julius-like frosted orange over the familiar refrain of "Whatt'll ya have, whatt'll ya have?" since 1928. Before setting foot inside the vintage restaurant, be prepared — a visit to The Varsity is a multi-sensory experience. The bright red and chrome exterior of the original restaurant is hard to miss, especially with its prime location on the I-75/I-85 connector right across from the Georgia Tech campus. Upon entry, the smell of deep-fat fryers running at full blast hits your nostrils like a freight train and begins to make your mouth water.
The bullpen-like queue is nothing short of organized chaos. Between feeding hungry college students, tourists, and game day crowds, The Varsity seems to always be busy, especially at prime meal times. But don't worry — the staff are well-prepared to keep the line moving. Make sure you know what you want before approaching the counter and answering the call of "Whatt'll ya have, whatt'll ya have?" with the correct lingo. Want a plain hot dog? Order it "nekked." Craving a burger with all the fixings? Get it "glorified." And don't you dare forget a fried apple pie to finish your meal on a sweet note.
Truett Cathy's Luau - Fayetteville
You've never been to a Chick-fil-A quite like this. While not technically part of the franchise, this one-off restaurant was the brainchild of Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy as an homage to island life in the heart of his adopted hometown of Fayetteville. The Hawaiian-themed restaurant goes all out with tiki huts, a soundtrack of ukulele tunes, and a welcome chorus of "Aloha" upon arrival.
While you can still snag Chick-fil-A menu classics like chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, the highlights at this Hawaiian eatery are a little more exotic. Mahi mahi tacos, loco moco (a Hawaiian breakfast staple of an egg-topped burger patty served over rice and smothered in brown gravy), kālua pork nachos, and Hawaiian bread pudding all grace the menu. Order a smorgasbord of unique offerings to try in the kitschy dining room, surrounded by tropical plants, surfboards, and palm-shaped fans. No matter which dishes you order, be sure to wash it all down with a Frosted Pineapple served in a tiki mug. If the tropical plates don't transport you to the Hawaiian islands, the Dole Whip-like concoction just might do the trick.
https://www.chick-fil-a.com/locations/ga/truetts-luau
(770) 461-5828
600 Lanier Ave W Ste 103, Fayetteville, GA 30214
The Pirate's House - Savannah
If you like your Southern fare with a side of spirits, look no further than this historic restaurant on Savannah's waterfront. Perched just a few blocks from where the modern city of Savannah was founded, The Pirate's House is a must-visit for history buffs and food lovers alike. The turquoise-shuttered house has been around since 1753, originally serving as an inn for sailors and, yes, actual pirates. The spot quickly became infamous for its rowdy crowd — some even say it inspired parts of Robert Louis Stevenson's swashbuckling classic "Treasure Island." Rumor has it that pirates were shanghaied through hidden tunnels beneath the building, adding a touch of mystery to its past.
Today, The Pirate's House is one of Savannah's most famous restaurants, offering a mix of old-school charm and delicious low-country cuisine. Hand-hewn wooden beams line the ceiling of 15 separate dining rooms, making it feel like you've stepped back in time. On the menu, you'll find Southern classics like chicken gumbo served over Savannah red rice, but it's not just the food that draws people in. If the legends are to be believed, some of the original patrons of The Pirate's House never left the property. Take a tour of the restaurant to hear all about its spooky history and spine-tingling tales.
(912) 233-5757
20 E Broad St, Savannah, GA
Dr. Bombay's Underwater Tea Party - Atlanta
This quirky and whimsical tea shop feels straight out of the Mad Hatter's tea party in "Alice in Wonderland." Located in Atlanta's vibrant Candler Park neighborhood, Dr. Bombay's Underwater Tea Party is filled to the brim with vintage furniture, mismatched teacups, and walls lined with books and sketches. The overstuffed ambiance creates a cozy vibe that makes settling in with an afternoon cuppa all the more enticing.
As the name implies, the Atlanta restaurant's concept centers around afternoon tea, offering an array of loose-leaf teas from around the world. Settle into a vintage settee to enjoy a traditional high tea service complete with scones, clotted cream, finger sandwiches, and sweet treats that are (almost) too pretty to eat. While the unusual decor and worldly tea selection help the Candler Park restaurant stand apart from the crowd, it's Dr. Bombay's commitment to philanthropy that makes it truly special. A percentage of every sale at the cafe supports "The Learning Tea" project, which provides scholarships and housing to young women in Darjeeling, India.
(404) 474-1402
1645 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA, USA 30307
Ball Ground Burger Bus - Ball Ground
The aptly named Ball Ground Burger Bus serves up juicy patties to adoring fans from the comfort of a vintage 1948 trolley, repurposed as a cozy, retro burger joint. Parked in the heart of the small, charming North Georgia town of Ball Ground, this quirky restaurant turns heads with its distinctive venue, making it a local favorite and a must-see for out-of-towners.
Climb aboard the burger bus and slide into a booth made from a repurposed bus seat for the full dining experience. The concept is simple but satisfying: classic American burgers with a fresh twist. All of the unique venue's burgers are ground in-house, starting with hormone-free black Angus beef. From there, the sky's the limit. Choose from one of the bus's signature concoctions, like the Lone Star, oozing with melty cheddar cheese, refried beans, and crispy tortilla chips, or the Dad's on Death Row piled high with a fried egg, fried grits, bacon, and a hearty drizzle of maple syrup. If burgers aren't your thing, a selection of deep-fried hot dogs just might hit the spot.
https://www.facebook.com/BGBurgerBus/
(678) 454-2422
288 Gilmer Ferry Rd, Ball Ground, GA 30107
Hofbrauhaus Restaurant & Pub - Helen
Discover a slice of Germany in the North Georgia mountains with a stop at Hofbräuhaus Restaurant & Pub. Nestled in the heart of the Alpine-themed town of Helen, this unique riverside restaurant will instantly transport you to a Bavarian beer hall with its cozy wood-paneled walls, rustic decor, and beer steins hanging just about everywhere.
Sitting right on the Chattahoochee River, the Helen restaurant's views are a nice bonus while you enjoy hearty German classics. The menu is packed with Bavarian favorites like schnitzel, bratwurst, and giant pretzels, plus rich dishes like pork shank and potato salad that hit the spot. If you're into beer, you're in for a treat. Hofbräuhaus has an impressive selection of German brews, including the famous Hofbräu beers straight from its namesake brewery in Munich, served in huge steins just like at Oktoberfest. In fact, you can experience the distinctive German festival for yourself with a visit to Hofbräuhaus during Helen's annual beer-themed celebration, the longest-running Oktoberfest this side of the Atlantic.
https://www.hofbrauhaushelenga.net/
(706) 878-2248
9001 N. Main Street, Helen, GA 30545
Buckner's Family Restaurant - Jackson
Craving a little Southern comfort? Head just south of Atlanta to the sleepy town of Jackson for a homestyle meal at Buckner's Family Restaurant. Look for the red farmhouse facade or the towering rooster statue out front to know you're in the right spot.
The vibe at this unique Georgia restaurant is laid-back and homey, with a no-frills, country feel that matches the delicious comfort food. What sets Buckner's apart is its simple, family-style service and home cooking. You'll be seated around a huge round table equipped with lazy Susans packed with plates piled high with Southern classics like crispy fried chicken, pulled pork, mashed potatoes, collard greens, and Bucker's famous peach (or whatever fruit is in season) cobbler. And since it's all-you-can-eat, you can enjoy as much as you want while hanging out and swapping stories with friends, family, or even friendly strangers sitting at your table. And the best part? You don't even have to do the dishes.
https://bucknersfamilyrestaurant.com/
(770) 775-6150
1168 Bucksnort Road, Jackson, GA 30233
The Vortex Bar & Grill - Multiple locations
No restaurant defines Atlanta's quirky Little 5 Points neighborhood quite like The Vortex. If the skull-shaped entrance isn't enough to pique your curiosity, the 21+ entry requirement and extensive list of rules at the door just might. The Vortex's vibe is undoubtedly unique — think sports bar-meets-'90s grunge hangout — with wall-to-wall pinup posters, vintage bar memorabilia, skeletons, and mounted animal heads covering just about every inch of available space.
Settle in with a creative cocktail or a selection from the Atlanta-focused beer list before perusing the gigantic menu. The Vortex is known for its wildly messy burger concoctions, piled high with everything from pineapple jalapeño jelly to peanut butter. The creme de la creme of The Vortex's meaty menu options, though, are the aptly named Coronary Bypass Burgers. Available in sizes ranging from single to quadruple, the artery-clogging concoction replaces the bun with two bacon grilled cheese sandwiches hugging an 8-ounce sirloin patty topped with a fried egg and mayo. A side of fries and tater tots topped with the restaurant's proprietary cheese sauce and bacon bits brings the estimated calorie count of a Single Coronary Bypass to a heart-stopping 3,707 — nearly double the daily recommended intake.
The Grey - Savannah
The moment you set foot inside The Grey, you know you've stumbled upon something special. Set inside a beautifully restored 1938 art deco-style Greyhound bus station, the Savannah restaurant blends vintage charm with sleek, contemporary design to an eye-pleasing effect. The refurbished space draws inspiration from its former life as a transit hub — look for old terminal gate signs and vintage booths. The vibe is a mix of cool and classic, with an open kitchen and a lively atmosphere that buzzes with excitement every day of the week.
Once you've given the interiors a once-over, it's time to eat. The Grey is a labor of love from James Beard Award-winning chef and Savannah native Mashama Bailey, who puts a fresh spin on the classic Southern cuisine she grew up with. The three-course prix fixe menu changes with the seasons, but you'll always find creative takes on traditional dishes. Past standouts have included a harissa-glazed lamb chop, summer succotash with okra, and the must-try fois gras and grits.
https://thegreyrestaurant.com/
(912) 662-5999
109 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Savannah, Georgia 31401
KFC - The Big Chicken - Marietta
If you ever find yourself in the metro Atlanta suburb of Marietta, you're likely to hear at least one mention of "The Big Chicken." The local legend and must-see roadside attraction is, in fact, a very big chicken. Towering 56 feet tall, the proud poultry with its ever-rolling eyes and mechanical beak has been standing sentinel over the busy intersection of Cobb Parkway and Roswell Road since 1963.
Originally built to draw attention to a local restaurant called Johnny Reb's Chick-Chuck-'N'-Shake, The Big Chicken changed ownership in 1974 when the building was bought by Kentucky Fried Chicken. The decision-makers at KFC knew better than to get rid of the gigantic bird — The Big Chicken had already become a famous landmark in its 11-year tenure.
For locals, The Big Chicken is more than just a quirky statue. It's a go-to reference point for directions around town. You'll often hear people give directions in reference to the mammoth marker — "turn left at The Big Chicken" or "just past The Big Chicken" are common refrains among Marietta dwellers.
https://locations.kfc.com/ga/marietta/12-cobb-pkwy-n
(770) 422-4716
12 Cobb Parkway North, Marietta, Georgia 30062
Weaver D's Delicious Fine Foods - Athens
Weaver D's Delicious Fine Foods in Athens, Georgia, is a true local institution, known for its soul food and its iconic connection to the city's music scene. Opened by Dexter Weaver in 1986, the restaurant gained national attention when the band R.E.M. adopted Weaver's signature slogan, "Automatic for the People," as the title of their now-famous 1992 album. This cemented Weaver D's as a must-visit spot for fans of the band and music lovers exploring Athens.
Located near downtown, Weaver D's is a humble, no-frills spot where the focus is on the food. The menu is packed with Southern comfort food staples like fried chicken, pork chops, collard greens, and mac and cheese, all made with that perfect blend of soul and love. If you want a bite of the joint's famous house-smoked barbecue pork, you'll want to line up early — Weaver D's sells out almost every day. When the weather is agreeable, get your rib-sticking meal to go and head down to the Oconee River for an impromptu picnic.
https://www.facebook.com/WeaverDs/
(706) 353-7797
1016 East Broad Street, Athens, Georgia 30601
Lips - Atlanta
Whether you're celebrating a birthday, a bachelorette weekend, or just the fact that you survived another work week, Lips is the go-to place for an unapologetically rowdy good time. The venue itself is an ode to ostentation filled with glittering chandeliers, neon lights, and lots of sequins, creating an electric vibe that makes every night feel like a celebration. The Buford Highway dinner theater is famous for its fabulous drag performances, where queens bring the house down with their lip-syncing, comedy, and larger-than-life personalities.
The entertainment offerings are top-notch with themed shows throughout the week, including Dragalicious Brunch, B*tchy Bingo, and Thursday Night Dinner With the Divas. While you enjoy the high-energy entertainment, you'll sup on classic American fare with a fun twist. Menus vary based on the show but typically feature staples like grilled chicken penne a la vodka and a colorful pappardelle vegetable curry. Drinks are even more show-stopping, with colorful cocktails donning cute names like the raspberry vodka-based "Kick That B*tch to The Curb" and the "Drag O-Rita" that add an extra dose of fun to your wild night out.
(404) 315-7711
3011 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30329
Gunshow - Atlanta
With its industrial look, rowdy ambiance, and classic rock soundtrack, Gunshow is an upscale spot that doesn't take itself too seriously. Chef Kevin Gillespie leans into the fun side of food with a unique concept that breaks the traditional restaurant mold by allowing chefs to interact directly with diners throughout the course of the meal.
Reservations are staggered, with 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. seatings each night that allow the busy chefs to spend time with each individual group. Upon arrival, you'll be presented with a barebones menu that simply lists the ingredients that comprise each dish in rotation for the evening. As the meal progresses, chefs bring their creations directly to your table in a dim sum-style service with a personal touch — they explain the inspiration and ingredients that comprise each dish, giving you roughly 30 seconds or so to decide if you want to try it. Drinks can be ordered from the bar or from the roving cocktail cart that adds an appropriately dramatic flair to your beverage presentation.
The atmosphere is lively and open, with no separation between the kitchen and dining room, making it feel like you're part of the action. The constantly changing menu reflects Gillespie's passion for seasonal, local ingredients, while individual presentations allow each of the kitchen's talented chefs to shine.
(404) 380-1886
924 Garrett Street, Atlanta, Georgia 30316
Methodology
In my quest to determine what makes a Georgia restaurant truly "unique," I considered several key factors. First, does the restaurant have deep ties to its community? If a place reflects the heart and soul of its hometown, embracing its local quirks and culture, it also tends to stand out as one-of-a-kind. A strong connection to the community often gives a restaurant an authentic feel that you just can't find anywhere else. Bonus points if the establishment also participates in philanthropic practices that benefit the underserved.
I also looked at other elements like iconic design details or unusual entertainment that make a space instantly recognizable and memorable. Unique menu concepts also play a big role — whether it's an innovative twist on the classics or a totally fresh approach to dining. Ultimately, the overall experience — from the atmosphere to the food to the service — comes together to create something distinctive and special. A truly unique restaurant leaves a lasting impression, combining these all-important factors in a way that just can't be replicated.