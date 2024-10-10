Are Disposable Grills Actually Worth It For A Quick BBQ?

The appeal of the grill is hard to resist, even for BBQ novices. Mastering a new technique, choosing between a gas or charcoal grill, having to clean the grill after every use ... it can feel a bit intimidating. Enter disposable grills: small, ridiculously cheap, ready-to-use aluminum grills that resemble a catering food tray much more than a cooking appliance. They come pre-filled with everything you'll need to get the BBQ going — the charcoal, the lighter fluid, the flammable sheet, and (if you're extra lucky) even the matches. It sounds great, yet the court of public opinion is divided on whether they're actually worth it. The answer is two-fold. Yes, if you're looking for a small, amateur-friendly grilling adventure and are prepared to execute it within the safety limitations. No, if you're itching to grill often, host friends for dinner, and serve them true-to-form meat from the grill.

The biggest pro of disposable grills is certainly their convenience, as they require very little prep. You light the flammable sheet inside the aluminum tray, wait until the flame turns the charcoal to an ashy gray color, and you're ready to grill. It's a fairly low-maintenance grilling experience, especially for people who aren't super serious about their BBQ craft. When you're done, the safest way to extinguish the device is by pouring cold water over the heated coals and leaving them to cool off for at least a few hours, but ideally overnight. Make sure everything is fully cooled before disposing of it in the trash bin!