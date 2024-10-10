Are Disposable Grills Actually Worth It For A Quick BBQ?
The appeal of the grill is hard to resist, even for BBQ novices. Mastering a new technique, choosing between a gas or charcoal grill, having to clean the grill after every use ... it can feel a bit intimidating. Enter disposable grills: small, ridiculously cheap, ready-to-use aluminum grills that resemble a catering food tray much more than a cooking appliance. They come pre-filled with everything you'll need to get the BBQ going — the charcoal, the lighter fluid, the flammable sheet, and (if you're extra lucky) even the matches. It sounds great, yet the court of public opinion is divided on whether they're actually worth it. The answer is two-fold. Yes, if you're looking for a small, amateur-friendly grilling adventure and are prepared to execute it within the safety limitations. No, if you're itching to grill often, host friends for dinner, and serve them true-to-form meat from the grill.
The biggest pro of disposable grills is certainly their convenience, as they require very little prep. You light the flammable sheet inside the aluminum tray, wait until the flame turns the charcoal to an ashy gray color, and you're ready to grill. It's a fairly low-maintenance grilling experience, especially for people who aren't super serious about their BBQ craft. When you're done, the safest way to extinguish the device is by pouring cold water over the heated coals and leaving them to cool off for at least a few hours, but ideally overnight. Make sure everything is fully cooled before disposing of it in the trash bin!
Disposable grills come with quite a few cons
Disposable grills are incredibly small — you don't realize how small until you're attempting to grill more than two pieces of meat at once. They're more useful for sausages and skewers than for burger patties and steaks. The temperature of the grill is neither even nor adjustable and depends on the way the charcoal is distributed within the aluminum tray. But you can't add more charcoal, so if your disposable grill is scarce on briquets, you'll be stuck with cold spots on the grill. The grilling rack sits directly on top of the charcoal, so the food can taste a bit off, likely because of the lighter fluid the briquets come doused in. If you have a refined taste for BBQ meat, disposable grills won't impress you.
The biggest con of disposable grills, however, is the safety issue. They're a massive fire hazard when not used responsibly. In 2022, some U.K. retailers announced they would no longer be selling disposable grills due to their problematic connection to wildfires. Disposable grills should only be used on a stone surface, absolutely not on grass or wood. Although many grills do come with a metal stand, it's not enough — the heat from the charcoal will still severely burn the surface underneath it. As the grills are only intended for single use, they also create a ton of non-recyclable waste — though it is possible to find portable disposable grills made out of cardboard and bamboo.