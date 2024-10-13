11 Chef-Approved Ways To Get The Most Flavor Out Of Vegan Tacos

Whether you follow a plant-based diet or you're trying to eat fewer animal-based products, vegan tacos are worth adding to your culinary routine. This dish proves that you don't need meat and dairy ingredients to create an amazing taco, as vegan foods can be just as tasty. The trick is to focus on how the components are prepared, cooked, and paired together. All it takes is a bit of planning and creativity, along with some tips on how to get the most flavor out of your vegan tacos.

To help us compile the best ideas, we spoke with culinary professionals for expert insight. Olivia Roszkowski is a chef-instructor of plant-based culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus. Leah Delyte Di Bernardo is a culinary instructor and founder of two Southern California restaurants providing vegan specialties, E.A.T Marketplace and Hello, You're Welcome. Traci "Grace" Weintraub is a chef and the founder of Gracefully Fed, a meal-based delivery service and Los Angeles eatery featuring vegan soups and stews.

When making tacos of any kind, it's easy to mindlessly pile on fillings and call it a meal. This is especially tempting with the convenience of store-bought ingredients, such as packaged taco seasoning and jarred salsa. Of course, there's nothing wrong with using these products when you're in a rush, but taking a more DIY approach will ensure that your vegan tacos are as delicious as possible. What's more, once you've mastered these techniques for making flavorful vegan tacos, you can apply them to other Mexican dishes like vegan burritos and nachos.