11 Chef-Approved Ways To Get The Most Flavor Out Of Vegan Tacos
Whether you follow a plant-based diet or you're trying to eat fewer animal-based products, vegan tacos are worth adding to your culinary routine. This dish proves that you don't need meat and dairy ingredients to create an amazing taco, as vegan foods can be just as tasty. The trick is to focus on how the components are prepared, cooked, and paired together. All it takes is a bit of planning and creativity, along with some tips on how to get the most flavor out of your vegan tacos.
To help us compile the best ideas, we spoke with culinary professionals for expert insight. Olivia Roszkowski is a chef-instructor of plant-based culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus. Leah Delyte Di Bernardo is a culinary instructor and founder of two Southern California restaurants providing vegan specialties, E.A.T Marketplace and Hello, You're Welcome. Traci "Grace" Weintraub is a chef and the founder of Gracefully Fed, a meal-based delivery service and Los Angeles eatery featuring vegan soups and stews.
When making tacos of any kind, it's easy to mindlessly pile on fillings and call it a meal. This is especially tempting with the convenience of store-bought ingredients, such as packaged taco seasoning and jarred salsa. Of course, there's nothing wrong with using these products when you're in a rush, but taking a more DIY approach will ensure that your vegan tacos are as delicious as possible. What's more, once you've mastered these techniques for making flavorful vegan tacos, you can apply them to other Mexican dishes like vegan burritos and nachos.
Cook vegan taco ingredients with vegetable broth
When making vegan tacos, it's likely that you'll have to cook at least one ingredient — like lentils, quinoa, or rice — in liquid. The simplest option is plain water, but if you want to make the tastiest vegan tacos, use vegetable broth instead. Broth will infuse vegan taco ingredients with plenty of flavor, enhancing the overall dish.
If pressed for time, store-bought vegetable broth works great. But if there's no hurry, consider using a vegetable stock recipe to make broth from scratch, which will allow you to modify the flavor according to your taste buds. All you need to do is simmer vegetables like carrots, onions, and celery in water, then strain out the solids. To boost the flavor even more, make vegetable broth with mushrooms, and also consider enhancing it with dried chipotle peppers, leftover cilantro stems, or roasted garlic. Olivia Roszkowski suggests that you can "add in some of the liquid that comes with canned beans," though she recommends tasting it first.
Roszkowski also has a tip to punch up the stock with your cooking technique. "Make broth in a pressure cooker for even more flavor, as pressure cookers go higher up in temperatures than using a traditional soup pot," she says. Another option is to simmer the broth until much of its water evaporates, according to Leah Delyte Di Bernardo. "By reducing the broth, you concentrate on the flavors and create a more flavorful base" to saturate your taco fillings, she says.
Marinate your plant-based meats
For the most satiating tacos, add a plant-based meat substitute like tempeh, seitan, or tofu. These foods are convenient and easy to use, but if you'd like to optimize the flavor of your tacos, it's worth marinating them first. "Marinating food is more than just a flavorful enhancer; it's a versatile technique that can elevate your dishes," shares Leah Delyte Di Bernardo. "By immersing your ingredients in a flavorful liquid, you can infuse them with complex blend of tastes." Di Bernardo adds that marinades also lock in moisture, preventing vegan taco fillings from drying out while cooking.
To make a top-notch marinade, you'll need three basic components: fat (like oil), acid (like lemon juice or vinegar), and seasonings (like garlic powder and dried herbs). In general, the best ratio for marinade will consist of 3 parts fat, 1 part acid, and 1 part seasoning, though you can adjust this to your preferences. You can also add a sweetener — like brown sugar or maple syrup — to balance acidic ingredients. When marinating meat substitutes for vegan tacos, consider using smoked paprika, nutritional yeast, or dried mushroom powder to add umami flavor that even meat eaters will love.
Keep in mind that marinating ingredients takes time, so plan ahead. In most cases, you'll need to let the food soak in a marinade for several hours, or overnight if possible. By including this step in your prep time, you'll be able to ensure your meat substitutes are properly marinated.
Make your own taco seasoning
Another trick to getting the most flavor out of vegan tacos is to make homemade taco seasoning. Not only will this approach let you add more ingredients than store-bought versions, but you'll be able to alter the batch specifically to your preference, says Traci Weintraub. "Also, you can lower the salt intake, which most seasonings have a lot of," she adds. Typically, taco seasoning is made by mixing chili powder with small amounts of salt, black pepper, paprika, cumin, oregano, onion powder, and garlic powder — though any of these ingredients can be left out, and other spices and herbs may certainly be introduced to the mix.
By making taco seasoning from scratch, you can also incorporate additional flavorings for an unexpected twist. For example, white or brown sugar will provide a bit of sweetness, offering a tasty complement for the spicier ingredients. Mushroom powder provides a dose of umami flavor, adding a mouthwatering depth of flavor to vegan tacos. You could even incorporate cocoa powder, an unconventional ingredient that will add an earthy, well-rounded element to your taco seasoning that is reminiscent of mole sauce. Just be sure to use unsweetened cocoa powder, not hot cocoa mix.
Caramelize vegetable fillings
Whether you're cooking vegetables for vegan taco "meat" or toppings, you'll want to caramelize them first. "Caramelization is a powerful technique that enhances the flavor of vegetables by concentrating their natural sugars through heat," says Leah Delyte Di Bernardo. This process intensifies the natural sweetness of veggies, adding depth and richness to your tacos, she adds. Onions are a popular candidate for caramelization, but they're not your only option. Bell peppers, carrots, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts work well too.
To properly caramelize vegetables, always use a nonstick pan so you can effortlessly move them as they cook. Additionally, consider using a combination of oil and butter; several oils have a high smoke point, which will allow to the vegetables to cook for a long time, while butter provides flavor. You'll also want to start on high heat to degrade the sugars, then reduce the heat to low so the vegetables slowly cook and brown. Most vegetables should be caramelized and ready to use within 45 minutes, so be sure to plan ahead to allot enough time for this step when making your tacos.
Add umami ingredients to vegan tacos
To enhance the flavor of your vegan tacos, use umami-rich ingredients as fillings. These items will add a savory and meaty flavor, ensuring a mouthwatering meal. Mushrooms are an excellent choice, as they're naturally high in glutamates, an amino acid that is affiliated with umami. When preparing mushrooms for tacos, "sear and cook them over high heat to pronounce the most flavor," suggests Olivia Roszkowski. You can also achieve this effect with tempeh, a soy product that has more umami flavor than tofu due to the way it's aged, Roszkowski adds. When cooking tempeh, she suggests crumbling it to help make it crispy over high heat, noting that "the exposed surface area will help it absorb any added flavors more readily."
Additionally, when preparing taco fillings, you can marinate them with varied umami-rich ingredients. Examples include seaweed powder, tomato paste, truffle powder, and soy sauce. However, note that these items can have an intensely salty flavor, so you might want to consider reducing the salt content elsewhere in the dish.
Finally, try garnishing your tacos with more umami ingredients, like glutamate-rich avocados and tomatoes, as Roszkowski recommends. Anything grilled, caramelized, or roasted is also fair game, because "ingredients exposed to high heat will undergo the Maillard reaction," she says. This will coax out the food's best flavors, resulting in savory taco toppings.
Incorporate acidity
When it comes to enhancing the flavor of vegan tacos, a bit of acidity can go a long way. That's because acidic ingredients taste sour, and that adds a pop of brightness and flavor to any dish. With this in mind, you can splash some lime juice onto your taco, because this will "give it that extra flavor, and also to balance out the spice and richness of your tacos," says Traci Weintraub. Plus, limes are a staple flavoring ingredient in Mexican cuisine, so they'll fit right in with plant-based tacos. There are myriad ways to use lime juice in tacos: add it to a marinade, toss it with grains or plant-based meat substitutes, or drizzle it on the finished taco. Freshly squeezed lime juice will have the best flavor, but the bottled version will work in a pinch.
Vinegar, such as apple cider vinegar and balsamic vinegar, is a wonderful acid-boosting candidate, too. It's best used in taco marinades, where it will add an extra level of tartness and brightness. Remember that acidic ingredients should take up a small proportion of your marinade, as using too much can create an overly sour dish. Another option is rice vinegar, which works particularly well for Asian-inspired tacos.
Try a splash of liquid smoke
If you're not using liquid smoke in your vegan dishes, you might want to change that soon. "Liquid smoke can truly elevate the flavor profile of your tacos, especially if you're aiming for a Southwestern-inspired theme," says Leah Delyte Di Bernardo. It also provides a depth of flavor that's similar to meat, which is helpful if you'd like to prepare plant-based versions of pulled pork, barbecue, or bacon.
There are several creative ways to use liquid smoke in vegan tacos. For example, you can add a small amount to your taco marinade or homemade condiments. Among many options, "the creamy texture of cashew crema pairs beautifully with the smoky undertones of liquid smoke, creating a rich and flavorful topping for your tacos," according to Di Bernardo. Another idea is to add a dash of liquid smoke to a sofrito recipe. "Smoky sofrito can be used as a meaty filling for your tacos, or as a base for a flavorful sauce," Di Bernardo adds.
Keep in mind that liquid smoke is extremely potent, so you don't need a lot of it to impart its smoky flavor. According to Di Bernardo, overusing the ingredient can create an unpleasant chemical taste, potentially ruining your tacos. If you're new to liquid smoke, use just a few drops in your recipe when starting out. This will give you an idea of how much liquid smoke to use in future recipes.
Use chipotle peppers in vegan tacos
A staple in Mexican, Tex-Mex, and Southwestern cuisines, chipotle peppers are another ingredient that can upgrade the flavor of your vegan taco fillings. While they come from the same plant, the difference between jalapeños and chipotle peppers is that the latter pods are further ripened before being smoked and dried. Nonetheless, chipotles are not very hot on the palate, making them ideal for anyone who doesn't savor spicy flavors. You can find chipotle peppers ground in a powder, but the canned version is particularly special. They're packed in a delicious smoky sauce called adobo, which can be added to your taco fillings as well.
To use canned chipotle peppers in this way, start by cooking your fillings as usual. These can include "a combination of diced onions, mushrooms, cooked quinoa, chopped walnuts, or shredded jackfruit," says Olivia Roszkowski. "Once the ingredients are browned, add in up to ¼ cup of canned chipotle peppers, starting slow as the flavor is quite bold." If you want to take the flavor up a notch while simmering the ingredients, Roszkowski suggests adding a splash of pineapple juice to balance out the bold and smoky flavors with a tangy and sweet finish.
Prepare your own condiments
Taco condiments like salsa, guacamole, and vegan cheese sauce will always taste better when they're made from scratch. What's more, this way you can adjust each condiment based on your dietary preferences and personal tastes, paving the way for a more satisfying vegan dish. For instance, cilantro is a popular herb in condiments like salsa and guacamole, but some people despise it. By making your own versions of these toppings, you can leave cilantro out or substitute it with another bright herb, such as parsley. Similarly, vegan cheese sauce is often made with blended cashews and carrots — but if you're looking for a nut-free option, try making it with canned coconut milk, boiled potatoes, or even canned white beans.
If you dislike certain textures, preparing your own taco condiments will allow you to accommodate those preferences. Salsa can be as chunky or smooth as you'd like, depending on how you chop the ingredients. The same goes for guacamole, which can be made with avocado chunks or pureed until smooth and creamy. Craving something crunchy in your guac? "Adding diced radish for crunch is a great option," says Traci Weintraub.
Pickle vegetable toppings for vegan tacos
When preparing vegan tacos, a spoonful of sour pickled vegetables can go a long way in terms of flavor. "Anything sour increases saliva production, which helps carry flavor around one's mouth," says Olivia Roszkowski. In turn, your taste buds will better detect all the flavors present in the dish, she adds. This will improve how well you taste everything included within your tacos, enhancing your overall eating experience. Furthermore, "pickled toppings add texture and flavor variation — their tang and crunch contrasts the savory richness and softness of fillings quite perfectly," says Roszkowski.
Pickled vegetables are common products in the supermarket, but they're easy to make at home. The trick is to use the quick pickling process, which involves preserving vegetables in brine in the refrigerator. This is different from traditional pickles, which calls for specific canning and fermenting techniques. "For a simple pickle, bring a 3-to-1 ratio of vinegar to a simmer, and add a splash of maple syrup, generous pinch of salt, and sprinkle of red chili flakes," suggests Roszkowski. "Cook slightly and pour over sliced red onions, radishes, or even sliced pineapple." If you're looking for a bit of heat, try quick-pickling jalapeños for a crunchy and spicy topping.
Top vegan tacos with fruits
When you think of taco toppings, fruits are likely the last thing that comes to mind — but they might be the secret to delicious vegan tacos. The natural sweetness of fruit will complement the salty and spicy ingredients in the dish, creating a more balanced flavor profile. They'll also add a generous dose of color, which can be helpful if you want to make tacos that look as good as they taste. What's more, fruit will pack your tacos with extra nourishment, as they're packed with nutrients like fiber and vitamins.
If you're unsure where to start, consider making mango salsa, suggests Traci Weintraub. Many versions of this fruit-based salsa are made with lime juice for tartness, red onions for savory notes, and chili peppers for a bit of heat. However, if you dislike the pungent bite of raw red onions, you can sauté or grill them first to tone down the flavor. You can also skip the chili peppers, or use jalapeños or poblano peppers, depending on your desired level of spiciness.
Grilled fruit is another taco topping worth trying. The process of grilling releases the natural sugars in fruits, giving them a delectable sweet and syrupy texture. Try adding grilled peaches, pineapple, or watermelon for tropical-inspired vegan tacos, or using them in a salsa.