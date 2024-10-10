Crumbl's Decadent Brownie Sundae Topping Is Wowing Fans

Started in 2017 by cookie-obsessed Utah-based cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl is now one of the fastest-growing dessert companies in the nation. We say "dessert companies" because Crumbl has branched out from only serving crunchy, gooey cookies and now offers quite a few non-cookie desserts. After releasing a Brownie Sundae Cookie in 2023, Crumbl's dessert development team decided to dip into the brownie game with their latest creation, the Brownie Sundae. Crumbl fans are already raving about the chain's newest dessert.

Crumbl's decadent Brownie Sundae features a delightfully moist brownie with four edges crisped to perfection. Quite possibly the star of the whole dessert is the silky vanilla mousse topping, an unusual ice cream stand-in that some customers compare to custard or Boston cream pie filling. The mousse is crowned with gooey fudge, rainbow sprinkles, and, of course, it wouldn't be a sundae without a maraschino cherry on top. The Brownie Sundae comes with an added $1.49 fee and will run you around $6. But according to early internet reviews, it's worth every penny.