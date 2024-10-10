Crumbl's Decadent Brownie Sundae Topping Is Wowing Fans
Started in 2017 by cookie-obsessed Utah-based cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl is now one of the fastest-growing dessert companies in the nation. We say "dessert companies" because Crumbl has branched out from only serving crunchy, gooey cookies and now offers quite a few non-cookie desserts. After releasing a Brownie Sundae Cookie in 2023, Crumbl's dessert development team decided to dip into the brownie game with their latest creation, the Brownie Sundae. Crumbl fans are already raving about the chain's newest dessert.
Crumbl's decadent Brownie Sundae features a delightfully moist brownie with four edges crisped to perfection. Quite possibly the star of the whole dessert is the silky vanilla mousse topping, an unusual ice cream stand-in that some customers compare to custard or Boston cream pie filling. The mousse is crowned with gooey fudge, rainbow sprinkles, and, of course, it wouldn't be a sundae without a maraschino cherry on top. The Brownie Sundae comes with an added $1.49 fee and will run you around $6. But according to early internet reviews, it's worth every penny.
What makes Crumbl's Brownie Sundae so good?
Crumbl takes pride in the fact that its desserts are some of the gooiest on the market — so gooey, in fact, that many people question if Crumbl cookies are supposed to be underbaked to the point of being raw. When it comes to fudgy brownie making, striking the balance between a warm, melty inside and a crispy, crusty outside is not always easy, especially when you're baking brownies in a large pan. Crumbl's Brownie Sundae is made fresh daily and baked in individual mini-squares, so you get those deliciously crispy edges on all sides without having to fight over the coveted corner piece.
But the most impressive part of the whole Crumbl Brownie Sundae equation is the vanilla mousse topping, which mimics the flavor and creaminess of the scoop of vanilla ice cream you would traditionally find on your sundae, but doesn't turn into a melty mess if you're eating it on the go. Overall, this is a unique and easily transportable take on the vanilla sundae. By swapping out the ice cream for vanilla mousse, Crumbl might've just created a winter-friendly sundae dessert.