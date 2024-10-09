The Southern Seafood Dish That's Missing A BBQ Sauce Topping

There are a different ways to add barbecue sauce to shrimp and grits. The first way is to use the sauce directly on the shrimp, either in a marinade or brushed on before it hits the grill or goes into the oven. Another option is to make a barbecue butter sauce that you can spoon on top of the plated shrimp and grits before serving. You could even squirt a little of the tangy condiment in the grits before you plate, which can boost the flavor and thicken the consistency (Just beware of the potential change in color). Or use the sauce on the shrimp and in a sauce to top the dish for a double fusion of flavor.

Try this upgrade with our old-fashioned shrimp and grits recipe and add the sauce to the shrimp before cooking, or however else you please. And if shellfish isn't your forte, try barbecue sauce on our southern catfish nuggets and grits recipe. Either way, you don't have to stop with the sauce, because other ingredients will compliment its richness. Try a gruyere or sharp cheddar cheese in the grits to contrast with the dark sauce. And since you're dealing with a flat-colored meal, garnish each dish with fresh chives, parsley, or green onions for a pop of color and herby flavor to each bite of your barbecue-slathered shrimp and grits.