The Sweet Ingredient That Takes Jell-O Shots To The Next Level
Bring the party anywhere you go with Jell-O shots, an alcoholic drink in the form of a portable treat that can easily fit just about any occasion. If there's a drink or a flavor you absolutely love, there's likely a Jell-O shot to match. For example, you can turn your whiskey sour into the ultimate Jell-O shot using a bit of booze and a lot of creativity. Choosing the right flavors is key, but even more important is your selection of additions and accompaniments. Your next batch of Jell-O shots should definitely include the sweet taste of maraschino cherries for a full-bodied taste and delightful texture. These cherries, with their own boozy origins, will take your Jell-O shots to new heights of fabulous flavor.
Maraschino cherries are an ideal ingredient to include in your Jell-O shots because the sweet flavor and chewy, almost candy-like nature complements both the dessert and boozy elements already present. This is especially great when used in a whiskey sour Jell-O shot, but can actually be applied to a wide variety of other Jell-O shot treats and flavors. Think of maraschino cherries to Jell-O shots what fresh fruit is to sangria. The variance in taste and texture serves to enhance the overall shot and helps elevate your dessert into the world of artisanal Jell-O shots.
How maraschino cherries make the perfect secret ingredient
There are so many different and fun ways to incorporate maraschino cherries into your next round of Jell-O shots. For starters, try turning a grown-up Shirley Temple mocktail recipe into either a non-alcoholic or boozy Jell-O shot using cherry-flavored Jell-O and maraschino cherries mixed in. This can be great for party guests who don't partake in alcohol but still want to enjoy a zero-proof Jell-O shot provided you clearly label which is which. Another tasty recipe you can use with maraschino cherries is one for champagne Jell-O shots. This definitely elevates the sweet taste with a chewy added surprise.
Think also about other complementary Jell-O flavors and alcohols. For example, you can make a great cherry limeade-inspired Jell-O shot using cherry or lime-flavored Jell-O depending on which flavor you want to emphasize the most. Then, simply add your favorite alcohol and juice components and throw some sliced-up maraschino cherries into the mix before chilling. Consider what other alcohol flavors you want to pair up with maraschino cherries in a Jell-O shot and you're sure to find a winning combination. For example, an Amaretto peach Jell-O shot would be made even better with the added ingredient of maraschino cherries. However you create these concoctions, be sure to drink responsibly.