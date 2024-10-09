Here's How Much Caffeine Is In Your Starbucks Refresher

There is a flood of different ways to get caffeinated at your local Starbucks. The standard and most favored route is through a piping hot, ice cold, or even a blended cup of joe. Pumpkin Spice Latte anyone? But you can also catch a small energy buzz from one of the chain's fruity and oh-so appropriately named Starbucks Refreshers. As is the case with any Starbucks drink, the exact level of caffeine in each Refresher varies widely by size. In a 12-ounce Tall beverage, you can expect to find 35 to 45 milligrams. Meanwhile, Grande cups with 16 ounces of liquid carry 45 to 55 milligrams of caffeine, 24-ounce Ventis contain anywhere from 70 to 85 milligrams, and monster Trenta orders boasting 30 total ounces of beverage clock in at 90 to 110 total milligrams of caffeine.

The exact amount also fluctuates slightly by flavor, but the variation is miniscule. For comparison, a solo espresso shot from Starbucks sits at 75 milligrams of caffeine, and a Grande Cappuccino has around 150 milligrams — though it's important to note that the chain always lists caffeine as an approximate value. So, where is all this caffeine coming from? The Refreshers are actually infused with green coffee extract, which is a mostly flavorless but natural source of caffeine extracted from unroasted coffee beans. This ingredient combines with water, sugar, white grape juice concentrate, freeze-dried fruit, sometimes lemonade, and other natural flavors and colorings to make up both the iced and frozen Refresher renditions. If you're curious, we've ranked 20 Starbucks Refreshers that you can try out.