The One Cut Of Turkey You Should Use For Jerky
Get perky with your jerky and make it out of turkey! This lean poultry protein is made all the better and will last a whole lot longer through the process of dehydration. Though beef jerky recipes reign supreme as the original choice for simplified meat snacks, there's room for all in your snack cabinet. With this road trip and camping-friendly food made in so many different styles and seasoning options — as well as the rising number of vegan jerky brands — you too can join in the delicious fun with your own homemade turkey jerky recipe. Among the many jerky-making possibilities, the best cuts of meat for jerky should ideally be lean enough to sustain over a reasonable amount of time post-drying. As such, turkey breast is the very best cut to use for your next batch of turkey jerky.
For one, the leanness of turkey is directly proportional to its ability to last as a shelf-stable snack after the dehydration process. You want to pick a part of the turkey that has minimal fat content to avoid spoilage, as fat will go bad quicker than the meat itself. The breast is best when making turkey jerky because of its longevity, and it also invites you to get extra creative with your spices and seasonings to truly amp up and customize the flavors of your jerky exactly the way you want it.
Making the best turkey jerky
With turkey being a typically lean protein, and the breast cut especially so, you might be wondering how to make the most of your jerky. The key is your blend of seasonings. The leanness and mild taste of a cut of turkey breast lends itself to adapting and absorbing whatever flavors you see fit to add to it. Choose the spices and marinades you like the best and start getting creative in the kitchen. Prior to dehydrating your strips of turkey breast, pick out a handful of your favorite flavors and try a few different varieties on for size.
Kick your turkey jerky up a notch with a generous shake of Emeril Lagasse's favorite, Creole seasoning, such as Zatarain's New Orleans Style Creole Seasoning. Add a little bit of liquid smoke to your marinade for just the right hint of both smoke and sweetness. Dried herbs, cracked black pepper, and even soy sauce make an excellent marinade for your turkey breast jerky. Remember, this cut of meat is the most lean of the entire bird, so you'll want to season with a pretty heavy hand. You needn't hold back with turkey jerky because you really want the taste to shine through after the dehydrating process. For a Mediterranean twist on your turkey jerky that really brings the heat, douse your turkey breast strips in a dose of spicy harissa tomato paste prior to drying.