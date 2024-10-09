The One Cut Of Turkey You Should Use For Jerky

Get perky with your jerky and make it out of turkey! This lean poultry protein is made all the better and will last a whole lot longer through the process of dehydration. Though beef jerky recipes reign supreme as the original choice for simplified meat snacks, there's room for all in your snack cabinet. With this road trip and camping-friendly food made in so many different styles and seasoning options — as well as the rising number of vegan jerky brands — you too can join in the delicious fun with your own homemade turkey jerky recipe. Among the many jerky-making possibilities, the best cuts of meat for jerky should ideally be lean enough to sustain over a reasonable amount of time post-drying. As such, turkey breast is the very best cut to use for your next batch of turkey jerky.

For one, the leanness of turkey is directly proportional to its ability to last as a shelf-stable snack after the dehydration process. You want to pick a part of the turkey that has minimal fat content to avoid spoilage, as fat will go bad quicker than the meat itself. The breast is best when making turkey jerky because of its longevity, and it also invites you to get extra creative with your spices and seasonings to truly amp up and customize the flavors of your jerky exactly the way you want it.