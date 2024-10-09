The Most Important Tip To Remember When Adding Olive Oil To Your Pizza Dough

Olive oil is a crucial ingredient in pizza dough. It adds flavor to the otherwise basic dough, increases the elasticity of the dough so that it's easier to stretch and roll out, and helps the dough crisp on the outside to prevent moisture from the toppings making it soggy. Water is another important component in pizza dough, but it's well known that oil and water don't mix well. So how do you ensure that you mix your dough the right way for the best final outcome? Toni Gemignani, 13-time World Pizza Champion and chef and owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco, told us the most important thing to remember. He said, "My biggest tip is to always add your olive oil last when making pizza dough."

Gemignani says it's not common to find oil added in the first step of dough-making, and this is for a good reason. If you were to add it at the same time as the water, you could end up with an overly watery dough, as the oil would prevent the flour from fully absorbing the water. The proper technique is to first mix the flour with any other dry ingredients (like salt or yeast) and water, then allow the dough to sit so the flour can fully hydrate. Finally, add the oil and incorporate it.