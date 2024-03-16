Brush Store-Bought Pizza Dough With Flavored Oil For A Restaurant-Quality Upgrade

Making pizza with store-bought dough is a time-saving move, but it doesn't always taste as heavenly as a loaded pepperoni from an Italian pizza parlor. A simple way to give your pie a restaurant-quality upgrade is to brush the dough with a flavored oil before it's baked.

Drizzling a glug of extra virgin olive oil over pizza is a familiar way to add a layer of fruity flavor to a blisteringly hot pie after it's baked. However, brushing the raw rolled-out dough with an infused oil — rather than a plain old EVOO — before it hits the oven has several additional benefits. Firstly, infused oil lends pizza crust an insanely delicious aroma and flavor that will make your kitchen smell like a Naples pizzeria. Simply choose an oil flavored with garlic, oregano, or basil to amplify the appetizing fragrance of your herbed pizza sauce, or select an oil imbued with chili, jalapeno, or lemon to lend your pie a spicy attitude.

Secondly, the oil helps pizza dough to color as it cooks, thereby creating lots of flavor and a crusty texture on the edges that has a tempting shiny luster. Finally, the thin coating of oil on the central portion of the pizza skin creates a barrier on the surface of the yeasted dough, which prevents the excess moisture in a fragrant pizza sauce from seeping into the crust and turning it soggy.