Is Milk The Secret To Better Pizza Dough?

It doesn't get any more classic than a good old pizza. But enjoying pizza and making it at home are two very different things. For those who are keen to create their own variation at home, keep in mind that adding milk could give you better dough. Milk makes the gluten stronger and brown the pizza's crust; you can actually use it to replace all of the liquid in typical dough recipe. It also creates a richer texture and adds minerals like calcium. Just be mindful of scalding it first, destroying a rather pesky bunch of enzymes that would otherwise slow yeast growth.

You'll want to use between 5% and 8% more milk than the flour weight to see results. Anything less, and there isn't enough difference to justify the extra expense rather than just using water. You don't have to use it in liquid form, though — dry milk solids work just as well. And for vegans who drink milk alternatives, almond, soy, and oat milk still create a soft and creamy quality for your dough.